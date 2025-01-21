UNCTAD: Global FDI Hit $1.4trn In 2024

Share

The latest Global Investment Trends Monitor released by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) late on Monday has said that global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rose 11 percent to an estimated $1.4 trillion but dipped by 8 percent when excluding flows through European conduit economies – which often serve as transfer points for investments before they reach their final destination.

According to the UNCTAD report, FDI is expect – ed to grow moderately in 2025, driven by improved financing conditions and increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A), though risks and investor uncertainty remain high.

The report highlighted that multinational transactions in conduit economies fuelled a 43 per cent surge in developed economies. Without them, flows dropped 15 per cent.

FDI to developing countries declined two per cent posing challenges progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Investments in SDG-related sectors dropped 11 per cent globally in 2024, with fewer projects in agrifood systems, infrastructure, and water and sanitation compared to 2015, when the goals were adopted.

Greenfield projects fell eight per cent in number and seven per cent in value, though investments in semiconductors and AI kept values near 2023’s record.

