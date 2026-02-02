UNCTAD: FDI Flows To Africa Dropped To $59bn In 2025

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows to Africa fell sharply in 2025, declining by 38percent to $59 billion, according to a new report published by the UN Trade and Development, formerly known as United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report titled, “Global Investment Trends Monitor,” stated that the decline was far steeper in North Africa, which attracted just $17 billion during the year, down from $51 billion in 2024- drop of 67 percent- compared with SubSaharan Africa that attracted $42 billion in FDI in 2025, representing a limited 6 percent decline compared with the preceding year.

It noted that Africa’s FDI performance, overall, mirrored broader trends across developing economies with inflows to these countries falling by 2 percent to $877 billion and accounting for 55 percent of total global FDI.

The report also noted that low-income economies were the hardest hit, with three-quarters of least developed countries recording stagnant or declining investment flows. By contrast, FDI to developed economies, according to the report, rose sharply, increasing by 43percent to $728 billion.

It said that this surge was driven by strong performance in Europe and financial hubs, adding that the European Union recorded a 56percent increase, supported by large cross-border mergers and acquisitions and a rebound in major economies such as Germany, France, and Italy.

Furthermore, the report stated that at the global level, FDI increased by 14percent in 2025 to about $1.6 trillion with more than $140 billion of this increase coming from higher flows routed through global financial centers.