…Uncovers 700,000 Out- Of-School Children In One Month

In a major breakthrough in the fight against educational exclusion, the Federal Government has identified and documented 700,000 out-of-school children in the country within one month.

Spokesperson for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-ofSchool Children Education (NCAOOSCE) Nura Muhammad told reporters in Abuja yesterday that an extensive mapping exercise carried out by the commission captured comprehensive data on each child, including their photograph, location, age, parents’ information, and reasons for being out of school.

According to him, the data is the most comprehensive and verifiable digital database on Nigeria’s out-of-school population. He urged state governments to commence the process of enrolment of the identified children in schools.

Muhammad said the data had been uploaded to a publicly accessible digital dashboard, making it “the most verifiable dataset yet generated on Nigeria’s out-of-school population”.

The official said: “This achievement is unprecedented in Nigeria’s efforts to address the challenge of out-of-school children, particularly in terms of generating reliable and verifiable data on this vulnerable population. “Following the data collection exercise, the Commission formally wrote to all state governments and the FCT Administration, seeking their collaboration in enrolling these children into schools