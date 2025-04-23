Uncomfortable Truths In Lawrence Karka’s Bare & Blunt

Share

Human relationships are often characterised by intense emotions and sentimental decisions. Only a select few have mastered the art of detachment that affords them the opportunity of objectivity in their dealings with others.

This is why people often refrain from interfering in human relationships; unless they are professionals, the likelihood of being caught in the crossfire of two lovers who are usually unwilling to see reason is a risk many are reluctant to take.

However, this is not the case with the author of Bare and Blunt. In my opinion, this book should come with a disclaimer, much like the first chapter of Mark Manson’s “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck”.

Aptly named, Bare and Blunt is an unconventional book, filled with uncomfortable truths and unconventional ideas that will leave you questioning all you have ever known.

Although, if you are openminded enough, you might be able to unlearn, relearn and break away from certain constructs that continue to cripple people today.

However, be warned, the book is not for the faint-hearted. Do not expect to find the conventional layout within the pages of this book.

There are no chapters, only a collection of 102 thought-provoking tweets curated from the platform “X” and adorned with even more thought-provoking pictures that leave you wondering who Matekai Lawrence Karka (the author) is and what goes on inside his head.

The author is clearly unapologetic about his worldviews and is not shy about airing his honest, unsugarcoated views. In Bare and Blunt by Lawrence Karka, the author explores topics that cut across all forms of relationships such as communication, managing expectations and the need for constant evaluation, in order to avoid complacency in relationships.

The book challenges conventional relationship norms with its brutally honest approach to stereotypical societal norms.

Whether offensive or complimentary, the author states his opinion, unconcerned about whether he is perceived as a champion for female causes or a defender of men.

He is neither. Instead, he presents arguments like those below, informing the reader that he has weighed the pros and cons and has chosen to be blunt, regardless. “…but for most women, thinking like a man isn’t practical or progressive.

First, why is thinking like a man even perceived as advantageous? Women are better problem solvers, and, if we’re being honest, superbly manipulative!

So, how does it benefit them to think and act like a simple-minded man?” – Think Like a Woman (Sequel), Pg. 14. “It’s absurd to label a man the leader in a relationship simply because he has a penis.”

What’s Your Vision for Your Relationship, Pg. 161. Through uncomfortable but invaluable insights, the author forces his readers to pause and reevaluate their understanding of romantic relationships, submission, polyamory, sex, love, and a host of other social topics making the rounds on social media, particularly “X”.

For those who dare to embrace his unconventional and controversial ideologies, they are most likely to find their relationships in a happy place. For the unyielding conservatives, it is unlikely that they would read beyond the first 20 pages.

Beyond romantic relationships, I believe this book is the first step towards self-discovery. If you can be open-minded enough to read this book, evaluate your past relationships in light of insights you may have gained, acknowledge your own shortcomings and resolve to work on them, then, you ought to recognise the newly liberated being staring back at you in the mirror.

Finally, I strongly recommend Bare and Blunt for those looking to break free of conventional relationship expectations and face the harsh realities of love head-on while determining to love without holding back.

This book will shock you, challenge you and ultimately set you on the path to creating deeper connections. Betty Zainab is a lawyer and the author of a poetry collection entitled “Sycamore.”

