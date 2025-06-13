Uncle Sam: Eminent Statesman, Journalism Icon At 90 – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu hailed the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu (aka Uncle Sam) describing him as an eminent statesman and journalism icon at 90.

In a tribute to him, the President wrote: “Today, I celebrate Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu, iconic journalist and publisher of Vanguard newspaper, on his 90th birthday.

“Fondly called Uncle Sam, Amuka-Pemu started his career at the Daily Times. Then, he co-founded The Punch with the late accountant Chief Olu Aboderin. After parting ways with Aboderin, he set up the Vanguard newspaper in 1984, which became one of Nigeria’s most influential newspapers under his leadership.

“Mr. Amuka-Pemu has devoted most of his life to journalism. It is to his credit and managerial acumen that Vanguard is alive today, 41 years after its founding, despite the crisis in the media industry.

“Uncle Sam remains a shining example of dedication, resilience and integrity within the media industry.

“Today, he is not just a leader of the profession; he is a doyen. His leadership, from the altar of journalism, has influenced the media landscape and extended to his role as a respected leader in Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone, making him an elder statesman.

“On the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day, I conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in profound recognition of his significant contributions to the country and his exemplary leadership in the field of journalism.

“I urge the younger journalists to emulate this highly respected publisher and leader.

“I wish Uncle Sam continued God’s grace and more years of impact. Our country is deeply grateful for his invaluable contributions to journalism and his enduring legacy.”

