Uncle Sam @ 90 An Employer As A Father: My 11-year Sojourn In Vanguard

My father, the late Alhaji Yisau Bello Olaosebikan was shocked when I informed him of my travelling to Lagos from my home town Ibadan, the second day after I returned from Minna, Niger State where I just completed service in the National Youth Service Corps NYSC.

After being away for almost a year for the compulsory service, he couldn’t understand why I wanted to rush to Lagos without spending quality time with him and my siblings. My mum, Muslimat Ajike had passed on four years earlier. He pleaded with me to spend some days with them but I declined.

He however saw reason with me when I explained to him that I had to go to Lagos immediately in search of employment as I told him that “time waits for no one”. He agreed and prayed for me. I got to Lagos and my good friend, a mate at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Jide Johnson Esan of blessed memory gladly accommodated me in his one-room apartment in Onipanu, Lagos.

A few days later, one of Jide’s brothers brought to me a copy of Vanguard Newspaper with an advertisement for vacancies for reporters and others. I immediately wrote an application and made it straight to the headquarters of Vanguard at Kirikiri Canal, Apapa.

I succeeded in both the written and oral interview that followed the application. But while we were waiting at the reception (of Vanguard) for the result of the oral interview, a man whom I later got to know was the owner of Vanguard strolled in. He greeted us warmly and said that we all looked hungry.

He then directed the receptionist, Bola, to take us to ‘The Canal’ for lunch. Just like a caring father would do to his children, the great Uncle Sam came back to check us at the canal to know whether we were satisfied. We responded in the affirmative. The food was really nice and sufficient.

After the lunch, those of us that succeeded in the interview were given employment letters and we started work almost immediately. For the 11 years, 1988 to 1999, that I worked for Vanguard, the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam AmukaPemu treated me more like a son than an employee. He was interested in my progress, not just in Vanguard but in all aspects of life. Uncle Sam wanted me to be better or at least be at par with my contemporaries.

As a young man, he wanted me to have the best of friends (both males and females) and when it was time to marry, he showed more than passing interest. He made sure that I had a functional official car at all times and a befitting accommodation, always. I had the best accommodation amongst my peers in Abuja then, courtesy of Uncle Sam.

While most employers would be gloomy or mad when their employees show affluence or seem to be making money, my own publisher expressed more than joy at my success when I was working in his company and I would give three of the numerous instances where Uncle Sam evidenced to be more than the regular employer to me.

As the Bureau Chief of Vanguard, one of my duties was to see to the welfare of the Chairman whenever he was in Abuja. This included receiving him at the airport and other protocol works. The bliss I saw on the face of Uncle Sam the day I went to pick him up at the airport with my newly bought Mercedes Benz was unbelievable. At first, he thought the glittering car was hired but when I told him that it was mine, he was ecstatic.

After I settled him in his hotel at the then Nicon Noga Hilton Hotel, now called Transcorp Hilton, Uncle Sam gave me 200 USD to “go and wash” the car with my friends. Trust me, I obeyed him to the letter as we used all the money to shark that night.

We were in the Sheraton Night Club till about 9am the following day. As exhibited to us on my first encounter with him, Uncle Sam loves giving people food, real good food and he abhors eating alone. In his house; in the flat, guest house; outside in the restaurant and buka, you can’t meet Uncle Sam eating alone.

No matter the number of people around whenever he wants to eat, he would invite everybody over. So, anytime in Abuja, I must be with him for breakfast, lunch and dinner and when we were eating out, which we did more, my driver, Lucky, must join us and sit at the same table.

On a particular afternoon after we picked him at the airport, Uncle Sam directed that we should go straight to one of his favorite food joints, Lizzy Malpas’ place in Area 10, Garki for lunch. After Lizzy, the owner of the restaurant, one of the best in Abuja, then took his order, it was Uncle Sam himself that asked me what I wanted to eat.

He was, however, taken aback when I told him that I was fasting. Kenny, fasting? I said Yes. He busted into his highly infectious laughter rolling on his seat. He enjoys laughing and can make the saddest person laugh. We all laughed for more than five minutes. But when it dawned on him that I was truly fasting, he cancelled his order for food.

We had to leave the restaurant for his Hilton Hotel. He was just glancing at me amidst serious laughter till we reached the hotel. He then asked me to go back to the office and return in the evening for us to break the fast together and that was what we did.

He was surprised when I told that since I was six years old, I had never missed a day of fasting during Ramadan. Uncle Sam decided there and then that I must perform the next holy pilgrimage to Mecca. He fulfilled the promise by paying fully for my Hajj with extra dollars, plenty.

Sometime in 1997 or thereabout when cellular just came out, one young fine lady banker almost made me lose my value before Uncle Sam. It was at the lobby of Hilton Hotel, the lady was just flaunting her cellular phone, doing shakara with it all over the place.

