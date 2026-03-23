Unclaimed Dividends: Nigeria’s N190bn Sleeping Wealth

Over N190 billion in unclaimed dividends remains idle within Nigeria’s capital market, reflecting a widening gap between investors and their earnings, even as regulators and stakeholders ramp up efforts to reconnect shareholders with long-forgotten wealth. In this feature, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines the causes, implications, and solutions, as well as how investors can reclaim what is rightfully theirs

By all measures, Nigeria’s capital market has grown in size and sophistication over the years, attracting millions of investors seeking to build wealth through equities.

Yet, beneath this growth lies a persistent and troubling issue unclaimed dividends. Estimated at over N190 billion, these funds represent profits earned by shareholders but left untouched, sometimes for years or even decades.

Unclaimed dividends have become a recurring topic among regulators, market operators, and investors, raising concerns about financial literacy, record-keeping, and systemic inefficiencies. While efforts have been made to address the issue, a combination of outdated processes, poor investor awareness, and administrative bottlenecks continues to keep billions of naira in limbo.

The Growing Burden of Unclaimed Dividends

Unclaimed dividends are not unique to Nigeria, but the scale of the problem in the country is particularly significant. Over N190 billion currently sits idle, according to industry estimates, representing a substantial portion of shareholder earnings that have gone uncollected.

These funds typically arise when dividends declared by companies remain unpaid or unclaimed by shareholders after a specified period. In Nigeria, dividends not claimed after 12 years are transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund (UFTF), in line with government regulations.

Several factors contribute to the accumulation of these funds. A major issue is the fragmentation of shareholder records. Many investors purchased shares during the banking consolidation era of the mid-2000s, often using multiple names, addresses, or even proxies.

Over time, changes in residence, loss of documentation, or death of shareholders further complicate the ability to trace rightful owners. Additionally, the transition from physical dividend warrants (paper cheques) to electronic payments has not been seamless.

While the e-dividend system was introduced to improve efficiency, many shareholders particularly older or rural investors have yet to enroll. The result is a steadily growing pool of unclaimed funds, raising concerns about both investor welfare and market efficiency.

Why Investors Are Missing Out

At the heart of the unclaimed dividend issue is a disconnect between investors and the financial system. For many retail investors, especially those who entered the market during periods of hype, investing was often a one-time activity with little follow-up.

One common problem is incorrect or outdated bank details. Without a valid e-dividend mandate, companies are unable to credit dividends directly into shareholders’ accounts.

Instead, physical warrants are issued, which may never reach the intended recipients due to address changes or postal inefficiencies. Another factor is the lack of awareness. Many shareholders are simply unaware that they have outstanding dividends to claim.

This is particularly true in cases where shares were inherited, or where investors participated in public offers without fully understanding the process. Name discrepancies also play a significant role. Differences in spelling, the use of initials, or changes due to marriage can prevent successful verification.

In a system that relies heavily on accurate records, even minor inconsistencies can lead to delays or outright rejection of claims. Moreover, the death of shareholders introduces additional complexities. Beneficiaries often face lengthy probate processes before they can access the deceased’s investments, leaving dividends unclaimed for extended periods.

Regulatory Efforts and Industry Reforms

Recognizing the scale of the problem, regulators and market operators have introduced several initiatives aimed at reducing unclaimed dividends. The introduction of the e-dividend mandate system marked a significant shift toward electronic payment, eliminating many of the challenges associated with physical warrants.

Investors are now encouraged to register their bank details with registrars or through their banks, enabling direct credit of dividends into their accounts. Another major development is the creation of centralized databases

For many shareholders, reclaiming unclaimed dividends is not just about recovering lost income it is about reconnecting with the financial system and taking ownership of their investments

that allow investors to search for unclaimed dividends across multiple companies. Platforms such as the SEC’s online portal and the NIBSS Self-Service portal have made it easier for shareholders to identify outstanding entitlements.

The Nigerian government also established the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund to manage dividends that remain unclaimed after 12 years. While this move aims to safeguard the funds, it has sparked debate among stakeholders, with some arguing that it could discourage investor participation if not properly managed.

Market operators, including registrars and stockbrokers, have intensified investor education campaigns, emphasizing the importance of record updates and e-dividend registration.

There have also been calls for greater integration of identity systems, such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN), to improve data accuracy and traceability. Despite these efforts, challenges remain. Many investors still face difficulties navigating the claims process, and the pace of adoption for digital solutions has been uneven.

How to Claim Unclaimed Dividends

For shareholders seeking to recover their unclaimed dividends, the process has become more streamlined in recent years, thanks to digital platforms and regulatory reforms. The first step is to confirm whether you have any outstanding dividends.

This can be done by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website or using the NIBSS Self-Service portal. By entering your name or shareholder details, you can access information about any unclaimed funds. Once identified, the next step is to determine the registrar responsible for managing the company’s shareholder records.

Each listed company appoints a registrar to handle dividend payments and maintain investor data. After identifying the registrar, you will need to complete an e-dividend mandate form.

This form links your bank account to your shareholdings, enabling future dividends to be paid electronically. The form can be obtained from your bank, the registrar, or downloaded online.

Supporting documents are typically required, including:

A valid means of identification, Bank Verification Number (BVN), Completed mandate form, Evidence of share ownership (such as share certificates or CSCS statements). Once submitted, the registrar will verify your details and process the payment.

In many cases, previously unclaimed dividends are credited to your account within a few weeks, provided all documentation is in order. For inherited shares, beneficiaries may need to present additional documents, such as a letter of administration or probate, before claims can be processed.

While the process has improved, experts advise investors to ensure that their records are accurate and up to date to avoid delays.

The Way Forward

The issue of unclaimed dividends is more than just an administrative challenge it represents a significant pool of dormant wealth that could be reinvested into the economy. For individual investors, these funds can provide much-needed financial support, while for the broader market, their recovery can enhance liquidity and confidence.

Addressing the problem requires a multi-pronged approach. Investor education must be intensified, particularly among retail and rural investors who may lack access to digital tools. Financial institutions also have a role to play in simplifying the registration process and assisting customers with documentation.

Technology will be a key driver of change. Greater integration of databases, real-time verification systems, and mobile-friendly platforms can significantly reduce barriers to access. The use of BVN and NIN for identity matching, for instance, holds promise for improving accuracy and reducing duplication.

There is also a need for policy clarity regarding the management of long-unclaimed funds. Ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of these funds will be critical to maintaining investor trust.

For investors, the message is clear: staying informed and proactive is essential. Regularly updating personal records, enrolling in the e-dividend system, and monitoring investments can help prevent dividends from going unclaimed.

Last Line

Unclaimed dividends in Nigeria, now exceeding N190 billion, highlight both the opportunities and challenges within the country’s capital market. While the funds represent missed income for millions of investors, they also underscore the need for improved systems, better awareness, and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

Encouragingly, progress is being made. Digital platforms, regulatory reforms, and ongoing education efforts are gradually reducing the barriers that have long hindered dividend claims.

However, sustained commitment will be required to fully resolve the issue. As Nigeria continues to deepen its financial markets, unlocking these dormant funds could provide a meaningful boost to investor confidence and economic activity.

For many shareholders, reclaiming unclaimed dividends is not just about recovering lost income it is about reconnecting with the financial system and taking ownership of their investments.