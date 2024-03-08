Unclaimed Dividends: Capital Market Investors Abandon N190bn

Seven months after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) put the total unclaimed dividends at N190 billion, the concerned investors are yet to claim any part of the funds. The stalemate is despite repeated campaigns by the regulator that the affected players should do the needful. According to Head of Kano Zonal Office, SEC, Mr. Danladi Mohammed, there is a need to create further awareness and enlightenment on e-dividend, dematerialisation of shares certificates, and direct cash settlement payment system, among other initiatives, and handling inquiries/complaints from shareholders as part of tackling the unclaimed dividend menace.

To consolidate on the process, the Commission organised a clinic to enlighten investors more on the issue in Yobe State. Mohammed said: “The initiative is one in a series of programmes, and strategies toward reducing the level of unclaimed dividends, which stood at N190 billion in August 2023 by creating awareness, particularly in the regions to make the investing public come forward to take what rightfully belongs to them. This is one of the key objectives of the Capital Market Development Master Plan 2015 – 2025.”

As much as several reasons have been put forward as responsible for failure on the part of investors to claim their dividends, SEC and other sub-regulators in the industry have put up mechanisms for the investors to get their money. Some of the reasons investors ‘forgo’ their dividends include relocation without forwarding addresses to their investment companies, inherited shares and not knowing they were entitled to dividends, losing track of their investments and in the case of death.

Findings revealed that in a renewed appeal after several calls were unheeded by the investing public, thereby giving room to further accumulation, the Commission has mounted another campaign aimed at sensitising the investors on elevated levels of unclaimed dividends. It would be recalled that the Director General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, while briefing members of the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions on the overview of the capital mar- ket and its importance to the Nigerian economy, said the Commission had made several efforts in the past and has a lot of strategies and measures in place to tackle the rise in unclaimed dividends.

According to him, the core mandate of the Commission is to regulate and develop the capital market of Nigeria to be at par with its counterparts in other jurisdictions in all ramifications and the Commission is not resting on its oars to achieving and sustaining that mission. Yuguda had also hinted that the Commission would launch the electronic dividend (e-dividend) portal on November 30, 2023, to solve issues of unclaimed dividends and identity management.