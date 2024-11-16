Unchained Vibes Africa To Champion Artistic Freedom With ‘Vibes 9.0 @ LABAF’

Share

Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA), a cultural organisation addressing social causes through the arts, is set to present the 9th edition of the Freedom Vibes advocacy concert to wrap up this year’s Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) on Sunday, November 17, at Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

With the theme Art: A Beacon of Hope, the event, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm, will spotlight the power of the arts in inspiring civic engagement and social change.

This edition tagged “Freedom Vibes 9.0 @LABAF” will be a key highlight of the LABAF 2024. UVA is partnering with the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), organisers of the LABAF, an annual festival celebrating literature, art, and culture, to amplify the voices of

artists leveraging their talents and creativity for activism.

UVA in a statement announced that the event will be anchored by celebrated actor, Sam Uche Ayanmele, and features a

rich lineup of activities, including Freedom Vibes from the Streets, a series of vox pops hosted by singer MOOH to engage members of the public about artistic freedom

and the intersection of art and civic engagements.

“The highpoint of the event will be the official premiere of Nanle, an inspiring new music video by Tijani Usman (Tijay Webster), winner of the 2023/2024 session of the Freedom Vibes Academy. Tijay Webster will be joined by talented fast-rising singer and spoken word poet Ruth Mahogany in a live performance that promises to inspire attendees.”

Ahead of the event, UVA’s Executive Producer, Ayodele Ganiu provided some insights into what to expect at the Freedom Vibes 9.0@LABAF, stressing that “the arts are a powerful tool for advocacy. At Freedom Vibes 9.0, attendees will experience the premiere of a music video which tells a relatable and compelling story that encapsulates art as a powerful tool against oppression. Hosting this edition at LABAF provides a unique opportunity to amplify our message and engage a wider audience.”

He added that UVA dedicates this event to the celebration of Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka at 90 to honour his lifelong advocacy for free expression and human rights.

Freedom Vibes is UVA’s flagship program, a series of events designed to advocate for artistic freedom and encourage civic engagement through music and other artistic expressions.

“UVA invites all who are passionate about arts, human rights, and cultural advocacy to join in this transformative experience. The event is free and open to the public. Free transportation will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required to attend the event.

Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA) is a cultural organization developing arts and culture projects geared towards social causes. UVA’s mission is to leverage the power of the arts for civic education and to promote human rights, cultural diversity, and the spirit of

solidarity in Africa.

