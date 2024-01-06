Uncertainty Surrounds Koroma’s Arrival in Nigeria

There is uncertainty over the decision of the sub-regional body, the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) to relocate a former President of Sierra Leone, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma to Nigeria. This is just as findings conducted by Saturday Telegraph suggest that no time had been fixed for the arrival of Koroma in Nigeria. The former president had been indicted by the Sierra-Leonian government in an attempt to forcefully overthrow the government of incumbent Julius Maada Bio in November last year. Koroma has since been under house arrest in the aftermath of an attempt by dissident soldiers to storm a military armoury to effect the change of government in November prompting intervention from the regional bloc, ECOWAS for peaceful resolution of the crisis.

As part of the deal reached a few days ago, the former leader is said to have agreed to a pact that will see him relocated to Nigeria on asylum basis. As at the time of filing this report, Koroma who is yet to secure freedom from house arrest is yet to step foot into Nigeria as part of the agreement that would see that peace return to the West Africa nation. This has however raised concern in the diplomatic circles on Friday with many saying that perhaps the agreement might have broken down but sources within ECOWAS who spoke with our correspondents laid the blame on the complex and complicated nature of the situation.

“The situation as it is a very complex and complicated nature of the situation which borders on law, security and sovereignty,” the source who pleaded not to be named said. But when contacted on Friday, the Director of Communication in the ECOWAS Commission; Mr. Amos Lun- gu stated that no update has been secured on the issue and that the public will be duly communicated to ‘at the appropriate time.’ “I have nothing to tell at this stage. There is no update and I can’t confirm anything to you now as we speak. If there is anything, we will issue a statement or a com- muniqué,” he said. When pressed further on the current location of the embattled ex-leader, Lungu said, “My brother, I can’t do that because I don’t know where he is right now.

The decision however received the support of the major opposition parties in the country who in chats with our correspondent maintained that it was a sacrifice Nigeria would need to pay to ensure peace in the tiny West African nation. The parties that spoke with Saturday Telegraph on the issue include, Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) differed its comments. Commenting on the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party; Mr. Obiora Ifoh said, “My party’s reaction to that is that anything that will bring peace and stability within the ECOWAS region is acceptable.

“Koroma is being hunted in his country and we know that there is an ongoing legal process in his country. Nigeria, being a big brother, has the responsibility of maintaining peace in the region. The crisis that we had in Sierra Leone in the past does not occur or reoccur again,” he said. On his part, the National Auditor of the NNPP, Mr. Ladipo Johnson spoke in the same vein, saying though the party doesn’t have the facts as they relate to the details of the agreement, he however said the action might be unconnected to the need to ensure peace in the country.

“In the circumstances, if it is the wisdom of ECOWAS and many of those involved, it (temporary relocation) was seen as the best for the peace and stability of Sierra Leone that the former President be granted asylum here in Nigeria, then I think it should be encouraged. “In anything, we should be maintaining peace and stability in our societies. In this day and age, the spillover effects from civil wars in places like Sierra Leone would not be palatable,” he said. Meanwhile, attempts to get update from the Presidency were unsuccessful as at press time.