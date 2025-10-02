Uncertainty Over Legal Framework Can Hinder Electoral Process – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the delay by the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act, warning that uncertainty over the legal framework could disrupt its preparations for future elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Thursday during a meeting with the European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Nigeria. He said the Commission has received three reports based on EU observations of Nigeria’s elections, all containing key recommendations that require legislative action.

Yakubu recalled that the review reports contained 142 recommendations for electoral reforms, urging the National Assembly to act swiftly on them. He emphasized that delays in legal amendments could unsettle the Commission’s planning processes.

According to him, out of 30 recommendations made by the EU in 2019, eleven were directed to INEC—three were listed as priority while eight were categorized as general. Similarly, of the 23 recommendations made in 2023, eight (34.8%) required INEC’s action, with only one categorized as priority.

“The remaining 15 (65.2%) recommendations, including five priority ones, require action by other entities in the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and professional bodies,” he explained.

Prof. Yakubu noted that INEC has already engaged the National Assembly on the proposed reforms, including a retreat with the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters of both chambers.

He appealed for the expeditious consideration of the proposals, stressing that “early passage of the law is critical to our planning for the elections.”

He also disclosed that the Commission would soon begin issuing invitations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We believe that the recommendations arising from your observation of our election and electoral process help to improve the quality of our elections and electoral activities,” he told the delegation.

Head of the EU Follow-up Mission, Mr. Barry Andrews, said the purpose of the visit was to assess the level of implementation of the EU EOM recommendations on Nigeria’s elections.