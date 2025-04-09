Uncertainty Hits Nigeria, Russia Friendly Over FIFA Ban

Share

There is growing confusion over the planned international friendly match between Nigeria and Russia, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) distances itself from the game.

The match, which is said to be scheduled for June 6 in Moscow, has been announced by the Russian Football Federation (RFF). But the NFF has remained silent, and now, a top official has said that the organisers are acting on their own.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not involved. The organisers are on their own, may be that is my own own stand but I don’t know why anyone will be talking about playing against Russia despite the situation (FIFA ban) on the ground.

We have not announced it publicly and I know that the story will suffer a natural death” the official told this reporter under the condition of anonymity.

Russia has been banned from official international football by FIFA and UEFA since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The country is not allowed to play in any competitive matches but continues to play friendly games against countries willing to engage.

Recently, Russia beat Zambia 5-0 in Moscow. Other African countries like Cameroon, Kenya, and Egypt (U-23 team) have also played Russia despite the FIFA ban.

Nigeria was listed as Russia’s next opponent, but the NFF has not confirmed or denied the report, raising questions about the match’s legitimacy and whether FIFA could sanction the country if the game goes ahead.

An NFF insider said the Federation is being careful due to FIFA regulations. “We are aware of the risks. That’s why we are not officially involved. No one wants to put Nigeria in trouble with FIFA,” another source explained.

