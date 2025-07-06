Uncertainty Cloud Natasha’s Expected Resumption On Tuesday

Uncertainty and tension are mounting in the Senate over whether suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, will resume plenary on Tuesday.

While Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has told her supporters that she will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the upper legislative chamber insists it has not yet received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment nullifying her suspension.

In a statement on Sunday, the Senate Spokesperson and Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed the existence of the court judgment but emphasized that the Senate would not act until the official court documents were received and thoroughly reviewed.

“The Senate acknowledges that judgment was delivered on July 4, 2025, by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. However, the Senate is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy of the judgment,” Adaramodu stated.

He added that the Senate’s legal team, who were present in court, confirmed that the full judgment was not read in open court. Therefore, the Senate has applied for the CTC to determine the legal implications and whether any explicit order was made nullifying the suspension.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a video of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan addressing her supporters has gone viral, in which she declared her intention to resume plenary this Tuesday.

“I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday, by the grace of God,” she said.

Last Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the Senate’s six-month suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing the sanction as excessive, unconstitutional, and an infringement on the rights of her constituents who have been without representation.

However, the court also found the Senator in contempt over a Facebook post that mocked Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in defiance of a prior interim injunction barring public commentary on the case. Justice Binta Nyako imposed a N5 million fine and ordered the Senator to issue a public apology in two national dailies and on her Facebook page within seven days.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 after accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment during a heated plenary session—an incident that drew widespread criticism from civil society groups and human rights advocates.

She later filed a suit against the Senate and its leadership, claiming her suspension was a politically motivated attempt to silence her.

While the court vindicated her on the suspension, Justice Nyako upheld the contempt charge, stressing that her satirical post violated a standing court order.

The Senate maintains it will act in line with constitutional provisions once the CTC is officially received.