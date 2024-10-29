Uncertainty As Legislative Aides Suspend Chairman, Nwala From Office

Share

There is uncertainty among legislative aides as the Central Working Committee (CMC) of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) suspended its chairman, Emeka Nwala for alleged violation of its constitution.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of NASSLAF, Toyota Jimmy in a statement in Abuja said, “Today, Monday, 28 October, 2024, the Central Working Committee (CWC), the body charged with the responsibility to, among others, elect and take disciplinary action against officers and members of the Forum, suspended Mr Emeka Nwala from the office of the Chairman of the Forum.

“The decision was made at the extraordinary meeting of the Committee held at Meeting Room 441, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

“Mr Nwala was suspended for flagrantly flouting the provisions of the Constitution, acting unilaterally without due regard to constituted authorities under NASSLAF, failure to follow up and ensure the payment of 28 days to management aides, and on other grounds.

“The Committee resolved to appoint the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Hon Ishaq Baba Sale, the Acting Chairman.

“The Committee also resolved that Congress should be called, and steps should be taken to amend the NASSLAF Constitution immediately.

“The Acting Chairman was also enjoined to work together with Executive Committee, Central Working Committee, zonal leaders, state caucus chairmen, and other stakeholders in NASSLAF towards ensuring that the interest of members of NASSLAF is protected, particularly by ensuring that members take benefit of the minimum wage law signed into law by the President.

“The Committee urged Mr Nwala to stop parading himself as the Chairman of NASSLAF”.

According to the PRO, “The suspension has been communicated to the President of the Senate, the Rt Hon Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission and other authorities under the National Assembly.

“Accompanying this release is the grounds for the suspension and names and signatures of the CWC members approving the suspension. 32 out of 48 members of the CWC signed off on the suspension.

“Before the suspension of Mr Nwala, the Executive Committee had passed a vote of no confidence on him for insubordination to the Executive Committee and violations of the NASSLAF Constitution. The vote was passed by 8 out of 11 members of the Executive Committee.

