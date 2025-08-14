Unbranded Edible Oils Silently Killing Nigerians

In the bustling streets of Lagos’ Mile 12 Market, the scent of fried plantain and puff-puff drifts through the air. Beneath the busy chatter and colourful stalls, women ladle golden oil from open drums into used plastic bottles for eager customers. For many buyers, it’s a familiar, affordable choice.

But behind every pour lies an invisible danger—one that’s slowly claiming lives across Nigeria. These are the high points from a One-Day Media Capacity Building on Advocacy for the Phase out of Unbranded Edible Bulk Oil in Nigeria organised by the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), SNO and EHEALTH.

It was aimed at equipping media practitioners with the knowledge and tools needed to amplify advocacy for fortified, branded oils and help drive public demand for safer nutritional choices.

Addressing participants at the programme which was held in Lagos recently, Senior Programme Officer, Techno-Policy Advocacy Collaborative (TPAC) Project Team, Kunle Ishola, said Nigerians are eating poison disguised as nutrition. He lamented that unbranded oils don’t deliver essential nutrients, but they are also putting millions at risk of chronic diseases and early death.

Hidden threat

However, he noted that since launching the Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF) programme in 2002, Nigeria has made the fortification of key staple foods like salt, sugar, flour, margarine, and edible oil mandatory, aimed to combat widespread micronutrient deficiencies that fuel conditions like anaemia, rickets, and blindness, especially in children and women of reproductive age.

In her presentation via zoom, Adetola Titilayo Otunla, project coordinator, LSFF, said LSFF is a cost effective strategy that offers low cost on high return investment. “When LSFF is done, it improves public health outcome.”

One of the biggest hurdles is the widespread belief that “oil is oil.” For many Nigerians, the idea that cooking oil could cause heart disease or blindness seems far-fetched. But journalists and public health advocates are working to change that narrative.

“If we can make Nigerians ask, ‘Is this oil fortified?’ before they buy, just as they now ask about iodised salt, we can save lives,” said Mr. Olusola Malomo, a registered dietitian. According to data from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH&SW), 67 per cent of Nigerians consume unbranded edible oils.

Only 31 per cent of edible oils in circulation are fortified with essential vitamins like Vitamin A. That gap in nutrition is not just a statistic—it’s a matter of life and death. Experts estimate that millions, especially children, suffer from preventable deficiencies caused in part by these oils. Malnutrition, heart disease, stroke, and even cancer are all part of the toll.

Behind the numbers

In Agege, 32-year-old Aisha recalls the moment her seven-year-old daughter went blind in one eye. Doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) told her the cause: severe Vitamin A deficiency.

“I didn’t even know oil needed vitamins,” she said quietly. For years, the family cooked with the cheapest oil from the local market. It seemed harmless—until it wasn’t.

En expert, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna (PhD). Researcher and Clinical Nutritionist- Dietitian, said Aisha’s story is tragically common. “Without essential nutrients, especially Vitamin A, these oils can lead to eye problems, skin issues, and low immunity,” Ogbonna warns.

The absence of fortification in unbranded oils is a silent public health emergency

“The absence of fortification in unbranded oils is a silent public health emergency.” And it’s not just about vitamins. Many of these oils are poorly refined, stored in reused bottles, and adulterated with cheaper, harmful substances. Studies have detected dangerous heavy metals in some samples—metals that, over time, can trigger cancer, liver failure, or kidney disease.

Human cost

For low-income families, the decision to buy unbranded oil is driven by survival. A litre can cost up to 40 per cent less than its branded counterpart. “I know the packaged oil is better,” admits Chukwuemeka, a roadside food vendor in Ibadan.

“But if I buy it, I will have to increase the price of my akara, and customers will leave.” But the ‘savings’ are deceptive. Cardiovascular (CDV) disease now accounts for over 50 per cent of heart-related deaths in Nigeria, and high cholesterol from poorly refined oils is a major culprit.

Hospital bills for heart surgery or stroke rehabilitation can wipe out a family’s income for years—if the patient survives at all. Malomo calls it a false economy. “You save N500 today, but pay hundreds of thousands later for treatment,” he explains. “We are talking about diseases that could have been prevented by something as basic as fortification and proper regulation.”

Beyond personal tragedies, unbranded oils are undermining Nigeria’s fight against malnutrition and non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The country already struggles with one of the highest rates of micronutrient deficiencies in subSaharan Africa. Over three million Nigerian children are affected by Vitamin A deficiency alone, leaving them vulnerable to infections, impaired growth, and blindness.

The economic toll is also severe. As more Nigerians fall ill from preventable conditions, the healthcare system becomes overstretched, and the nation spends more on importing medicines instead of strengthening local industries. “Every naira spent on treating avoidable disease is a naira taken from education, infrastructure, and economic growth,” Malomo said.

Weak regulation

While regulatory agencies like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have mandates to regulate edible oils, enforcement is patchy. Open markets remain flooded with untested products. Laws governing food packaging are weaker than those for pharmaceuticals, making it easy for unbranded oils to slip through regulatory cracks.

The oils are often dispensed from open drums into whatever container the buyer brings—sometimes bottles previously used for motor oil or pesticides. “Hygiene is almost non-existent,” said Ogbonna. “If these oils were subjected to proper quality assurance tests, many would not pass.” For Aisha, that change can’t come soon enough. She now buys branded fortified oil, even though it strains her budget.

“If I knew before, my daughter would still see with both eyes,” she stated, her voice breaking. “I don’t want other mothers to cry like me.” The danger of unbranded edible oils is not just a technical issue— it’s a human one.

It’s about the child who loses her sight before she turns ten, the father who suffers a fatal stroke at 45, the grandmother who can no longer cook because of chronic illness.

It’s about millions of everyday Nigerians whose health is being quietly eroded by something as simple, and as essential, as the oil they use to cook. And unless urgent action is taken, that golden liquid in reused bottles will keep casting a deadly shadow over Nigerian kitchens.

Way forward

Experts agree that phasing out unbranded oils requires a multipronged approach including mandatory fortification and labeling. “All edible oils should be fortified with Vitamin A and other essential nutrients, and sold only in traceable, branded packaging.” They called for stronger enforcement involving regular market inspections, saying heavy penalties for violators can deter the sale of unsafe oils.

Also, they advocated for affordable branded options and noted that public-private partnerships can help make fortified branded oils accessible to low-income families. In addition, experts have recommended improved consumer awareness.

“Media campaigns, school programmes, and community outreach can educate Nigerians about the hidden costs of unbranded oils and support for local producers. According to them, training and incentives can also help small-scale oil producers meet fortification and packaging standards.