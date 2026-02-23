Unauthorised Account Opening: Woman Slams N50m Suit On Moniepoint

A woman, Abiodun Olokunjuwon, has instituted legal action against Moniepoint Microfinance Bank Ltd at an Oyo State High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division, alleging that the financial institution created bank accounts in her name without her approval.

The suit, marked M1W/014/2026, was filed on February 11, 2026, with the claimant seeking N50 million in damages.

In the suit, Olokunjuwon contended that the bank opened and managed two accounts on its platform using her National Identification details without her knowledge or consent, a development she described as unlawful and a violation of her rights. She claimed the accounts were created without proper security checks or verification.

According to her, the development caused serious injury to her, as her legitimate accounts were later restricted by a third party who carried out transactions through the accounts, allegedly opened and operated on Moniepoint’s platform.

Olokunjuwon is consequently asking the court to declare that Moniepoint’s actions constitute a gross violation of her right to privacy, as guaranteed under Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

She is also seeking a declaration that the processing of her personal data, including her NIN and BVN, for the purpose of opening the accounts was unlawful and unauthorised, and in breach of Sections 24(1)(a), (e) and (f), and 24(3) of the

Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 and Article 32(1) of the NDPA General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) 2025.

Besides, she wants the court to order Moniepoint to immediately and permanently close the two accounts and delete all her personal data, including her NIN, BVN and phone number, linked to the accounts from its records.

Olokunjuwon is also seeking general damages in the sum of N50,000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) for what she described as the unlawful and unauthorised processing of her personal data and the breach of her right to privacy and data protection. She further asked for N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) as the cost of the action.

As of the time of filing this report, no hearing date has been fixed for the matter.

Scan16022026092911