Unaegbunam Appointed To Hague Court Of Arbitration For Aviation Advisory Board

In a remarkable milestone for Nigeria’s aviation and legal sectors, Chinasa Unaegbunam has been appointed to the prestigious Advisory Board of The Hague Court of Arbitration for Aviation (HCAA).

The news of Unaegbunam’s appointment was contained in a statement signed on Friday in Abuja by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

This accomplishment, according to the statement, underscores Unaegbunam’s status as one of Nigeria’s leading aviation legal experts and marks her as the nation’s second Learned Silk in Aviation.

Part of the statement reads: “The announcement was made in an official statement from The Hague Court of Arbitration, which unveiled a list of prominent individuals selected to join its diverse 40-member Advisory Board.

“This global board brings together expertise from various facets of aviation law, mediation, and arbitration. Alongside notable professionals such as Claire McDermott, Mary Walker, Wade Thomson, and others, Unaegbunam will play a pivotal role in advising the HCAA on its mission to promote arbitration and mediation as preferred methods for resolving contractual disputes in the global aviation industry.

“The HCAA’s Advisory Board, supported by its Technical, Mediation, and Rules Standing Committees, provides specialized knowledge and skills to the Board of Directors. This collective effort enables the Court to advance dispute resolution mechanisms tailored to the complexities of the aviation sector.

“Unaegbunam’s appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a significant recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in international aviation arbitration. Her expertise and dedication reflect the calibre of talent that Nigeria offers on the global stage.

“As the second aviation Learned Silk from Nigeria to achieve this honour, Unaegbunam continues to break barriers and inspire the next generation of aviation and legal professionals.

“Her appointment aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in aviation, a sector pivotal to the nation’s economic development.”

