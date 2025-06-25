Unacceptable Neglect Of Benue IDP

Share

Beyond the controversy and malcontent generated by the recent visit to Benue State by President Bola Tinubu to express his sympathy over the wanton wasting of precious human lives by armed herdsmen is the reported neglect of hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly in Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Such is the sordid situation that they were compelled to cry out over their poor feeding and living conditions in a staged peaceful protest in Makurdi. According to several media reports, the displaced persons, who are currently taking refuge at the Makurdi International Ultra-Modern Market, have raised alarm over shortage of food items and the dehumanising conditions of their shelter. That came out after the deadly attacks by suspected armed herders, on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14 that left no fewer than 200 men, women and children brutally sent to their early graves

The neglected survivors expressed their outrage by marching through the busy Abu King Shuluwa Road, chanting solidarity songs and demanding immediate intervention. They appealed to both the state and federal governments to either provide sufficient aid or facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes.

They also raised concerns over sharing of money donated for their upkeep by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Senator George Akume and another serving senator from the state amounting to N12 million. One of the protesters, who identified himself as Liambe fumed: “They brought us here from our community but left us in hunger. Even the money that was donated to us by Senator Akume nobody has given us anything.

So, we want them to either treat us well or return us back to our community. It is better for us that way.” But in an exhibition of the growing disconnect, which currently exists between the favoured political leaders and the suffering masses, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), has alleged that the protest was sponsored.

Must such a sensitive issue of survival against the odds of insecurity and hunger be politicised, we cannot but ask? The pain is therefore evident in their belated and lukewarm response to critical issues relating to insecurity and high cost of living. Such a sickening scenario triggers the flaring questions.

For instance, have both the Benue State and Federal Governments shown rapid response to the killing spree that has been going on for years, in line with their statutory functions to protect the lives of the citizens and provide for their welfare?

That is with specific regards to Section 14 Sub-Section (2) (b) of the 1999 construction, as amended? The answer is patently obvious. But that is not all there is to the querulous insecurity debacle in the state.

Furthermore, should the focus on finding lasting solutions to the blood-letting activities of the herdsmen not be that of identifying the cruel, callous and criminal minds behind the mindless massacre of defenceless, innocent people of Benue State and bringing them to instant justice?

Would that not serve as a strong deterrence rather than attempting to appeal to the victims to keep tolerating the hideous activities of the fully armed tormentors out on a land-grabbing agenda?

These should serve as food-for-thought to the political leaders. While on one hand the SGF has commended the President’s courageous initiative to witness first-hand the incessant conflicts faced by the state and also engaged with key stakeholders at a town-hall meeting some other concerned Nigerians have their misgivings.

For instance, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has berated President Tinubu and state governor, Hyacinth Alia, over their alleged insensitivity to the tragedy.

And also, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has criticised the President’s visit, calling it a ‘political spectacle’ rather than a sincere effort to address the state’s security issues, or sympathise with victims of violence.

Both have also questioned the rationale of students being lined up in the streets to praise the President, while standing under the rain! In all of these troubling challenges, what matters most are practical, sustainable steps to take to salvage human life. It has therefore become important for the president and his advisers to reflect on the words of the Tor Tiv V, Ochivirigh Prof. James Ayatse.

He aptly described the attacks as a “calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign by herder terrorists and bandits”. It should also be noted that many modern methods of cattle feeding involve keeping the animals in one place while providing feed through troughs or bunks. The idea of taking cattle across other people’s farmlands to feed is archaic and out-dated.

And using it as a methodical mask only to get the innocent farmers killed is inhuman and unacceptable. Meanwhile, we urge the authorities concerned to ensure that the survivors of the gruesome attacks on innocent citizens in Benue State are well taken care of, as we await speedy justice to be given to the perpetrators of pure evil.

