UNA-Nigeria Unveils Abuja Branch, Inducts 37 Members

The United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNA-Nigeria), under the leadership of Prof. Oluremi Olutimo, has unveiled its Abuja Branch, inducting 37 members, including Executives at Bingham University in Nasarawa State.

The occasion, which was held during the week, marked a significant milestone in the branch’s journey, symbolised by the formal presentation of the UNA-Nigeria flag to the State Coordinator, Dr Desmond Onyemechi Okocha.

According to a statement from the Association, Olutimo, President, UNA-Nigeria, during his welcome address congratulated the newly inducted members, wishing them success, and urging them to be dedicated to the organisation’s ideals.

The UNA-Nigeria boss noted that the opening of the Abuja branch signifies the beginning of the chapter’s commitment to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

In order to strengthen UNA-Nigeria’s dedication to tackling important global issues and supporting sustainable development projects in the community, he tasked the new branch to seek to cultivate a culture of global awareness and responsibility.

Olutimo said: “In addition to strengthening the Abuja Branch, this induction event reaffirmed UNA-Nigeria’s mission to educate, inspire, and coordinate Nigerian civil society in pursuit of the SDGs in the country.

“In Nigeria, UNA-Nigeria continues to be a key player in fostering development and global citizenship because of its long history and dedication to public service.”

Participants at the occasion also included delegates from the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), who offered valuable insights regarding the center’s objectives, initiatives, and operations.

Their presence demonstrated the spirit of collaboration and the shared commitment to promoting sustainable development and global citizenship.

