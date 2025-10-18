UNA-Nigeria To Spread Tentacles To 36 States – Olutimo

Challenged by its objective of taking its services to the grassroots with the youth as the major target, the United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNA–Nigeria) has disclosed plans to expand its presence in the country.

Presently, UNA-Nigeria’s presence is felt in Lagos and very few states in the country. Its President, Professor Oluremi Olutimo, disclosed at a media interaction during the week in Lagos, to announce activities lined up to mark the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations. The UN was established in 1945 at the end of the Second World War, while UNA, a branch of the UN, started in 1952.

He explained that the decision to make UNA-Nigeria present in virtually all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja is to help the United Nations and the Federal Government achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project in Nigeria.

He said: “We’re already spreading our tentacles to different states. Now we have the Abuja branch, and all other states are coming on board as well, from where they will be able to implement most of the United Nations goals for all Nigerians. “And we want all Nigerians to be part of this programme, these UN goals we have, this time around.”

Speaking on the activities lined up for the UN 80th year celebration, Professor Oluremi disclosed that UNA-Nigeria will be holding a two-day conference in October in Lagos, headlined: United Nations @ 80 & UNA–Nigeria Day International Conference.

The conference which has the theme: Fostering Social Collaboration for Sustainable Future will be graced by notable keynote speakers led by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Ngozi Dike, founder, Premiere Services LLC (USA); Mr Oluwatobi Aigbogun, Board of Directors UNAUK; and Great Joshua Aluko, President & Founder, The Great People Foundation (GPF). Others include: Desmond Onyemechi Okocha (PhD), Bingham University, Nigeria; Mbesse Awomo Francois, founder President,

Cameroon Association for the United Nations, UNAs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria; Dr Jimson Olufuye, former Chairman, Africa ICT Alliance, AFICTA; and Hon. Naomi Olapaju, Sigismund Trade Commissioner to the Republic of Vanuatu, Canada. “The first day event will be a purely preliminary workshop and caretaker training on youths, and also youth interaction with the African community.

“And the main reason why we are having that first day is so that many people get to understand SDG, the United Nations. “And the youth also can share their ideas and do a kind of bonding on their own preliminary ses- sion,” he added.