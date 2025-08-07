UN Women Demands Generational Equality

The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) has expressed concern over the disproportionate burden placed on women in families, without corresponding opportunities to contribute to the economy.

Speaking at a workshop in Calabar on Thursday, Temitope Wealth-Ekanem, Programme Associate in charge of Women’s Economic Empowerment at UN Women, lamented that despite the God-given strength and potential of women, they are yet to be fully recognized or utilized by families and society at large.

Delivering a paper titled “Unpaid Care Work and the Care Economy: Concepts and Policy Implications,” Wealth-Ekanem said Nigeria has failed to harness the economic potential of women due to the burden of domestic chores and entrenched cultural beliefs that women are meant to serve men.

She called on governments at all levels, as well as stakeholders in society, to create more opportunities for women in the paid workforce so they can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In the same vein, another Programme Associate with UN Women, Aisha Alkali, who presented a paper on “Understanding the Care Economy: Why Care Matters, Economic Value, Gender Dimensions and Development Linkages,” advocated for policies that institutionalize paid childcare services, including within workplaces.

Alkali argued that if the government enacted laws to compensate women for domestic work, it would have a positive impact on the economy.

She noted that women spend significant time on unpaid labour that could otherwise be redirected into productive ventures. According to her, traditional norms must be re-evaluated to grant women the freedom needed to thrive economically.

Participants at the workshop suggested that both public and private institutions should consider establishing childcare centres in federal and state establishments, as well as in private organizations. Such infrastructure, they said, would enable mothers to entrust their children to professional caregivers and focus on paid employment.