UN Warns Gaza Fuel Shortage Will Stop Aid Operations By End Of The Day

UN agency working in Gaza appealed on Wednesday that humanitarian operations in the Strip risked grinding to halt on Wednesday night unless fuel supplies reach the besieged territory.

Hospitals, bakeries, and water pumps may also cease to function, compounding a humanitarian crisis that is worsening by the hour, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “food, water, medicine and other essential humanitarian assistance must be able to flow into Gaza” and that “humanitarian pauses must be considered for these purposes”.

Gaza has been under a full electricity blackout since 11 October and fuel shortages have compromised essential services from ambulances to bakeries and water facilities.

It is worth mentioning that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have blocked fuel and other supplies, saying Hamas would use them, and accused the group of hoarding Gaza’s remaining fuel supplies.