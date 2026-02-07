Un, Us Condemn Attack As Türkiye Vows Military Support

The United Nations, the US, and Türkiye have condemned the killings in Kwara. In a separate statement, they said the attack, which left about 75 people dead and several others wounded, was “heinous”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in an X post, said, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack of 3 February in Kwara State, Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims & to the people & government of Nigeria. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The United States Mission in Nigeria wrote: “The United States condemns the horrific attack in Kwara State in Nigeria, which claimed the lives of more than 160 people, with the death toll still unconfirmed and many still unaccounted for.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those affected by this senseless violence. We welcome President Tinubu’s order to deploy security forces to protect villages in the area and his directive to federal and state officials to provide aid to the community and bring the perpetrators of this atrocity to justice.”

The Turkish government said it was “deeply sad dened” by the terrorist attack. “We strongly condemn this heinous attack and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria.

Türkiye will continue to support Nigeria in its fight against terrorism,” its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website.