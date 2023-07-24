UN urges LASU to support research on SDGs

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, has highlighted several institutional and individual actions that could be taken, including conducting multidisciplinary research on the SDGs to drive advocacy initiatives and influence policies.

“An interdisciplinary centre like this can act as an incubator for new ideas, innovations and approaches,” he emphasised at the inauguration of the Lagos State University (LASU) SDG Youth Club organised by the university’s centre for the Actualisation of the UN SDGs (LASU-SDGs), in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony which was officially declared open by LASU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Office of SDGs and Investments, Mrs Abosede George; Director, LASU-SDGs Centre, Prof. Tayo Ajayi; and other senior management staff of the university