UN, U.S. Support Nigeria On Restoring Democracy In Niger Republic

The United Nations (UN) and the United States of America ((US) have expressed their support for Nigeria in her efforts toward restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. This message was conveyed to President Bola Tinubu in separate telephone calls by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and the Vice President of the U.S., Kamala Harris on Thursday evening.

According to a release by Tinubu’s spokesman, Dele Alake, the two leaders also commended the Nigerian President, also the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for spearheading the peace moves. On Wednesday some soldiers from the Presidential Guard had moved to depose President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Nigerian leader had quickly rejected the threat to democracy in that country, sending a strong delegation to talk with all the parties with a view to restoring constitutional order in Niger. In her telephone conversation with Tinubu, at the instance of the U.S. authorities, Harris praised the reform initiatives of the Federal Government, urging the country to continue in that direction.

While pledging to support democracy in Africa including the West African sub-region, Harris also said the U.S. would assist Nigeria in the battle against terrorism. The US Vice President spoke on the need for Africa, including Nigeria to embrace energy transitions. Responding, Tinubu thanked Harris for the telephone call and her words of encouragement on the efforts taken so far on the economy, but added that “the developments in Niger Republic dampened spirits.”

He said ECOWAS under his watch would do all that was necessary to restore democracy in Niger, while counting on the support of the US. On Nigeria, the President craved for more private sector investment, urging the US to lead the way in this regard. “We had to get rid of the fuel subsidy that is laden with fraud with a few people appropriating the wealth of the country to themselves.

“We would need the US to help push for investments that will help alleviate the effects of subsidy removal in Nigeria. We need foreign direct investment to come in. “We have abundant gas resources in the country and not been able to fund gas pipelines to Europe and compete in that gas market is a handicap,” he said. The two leaders also spoke on strengthening relations between their two countries and on their shared work on global and regional issues.

Other matters that featured in the discussions that lasted about 40 minutes were defending democracy in West Africa and The Sahel and digital inclusion. In his interaction with the UN scribe, Tinubu said that he was doing everything possible to resolve the im-passe in Niger.

Expressing the hope that the situation in Niger could still be reversed for better, he said ECOWAS would require UN’s support for restoring democracy and building institutions in that country. Guterres had earlier pledged the commitment of the UN for Tinubu’s peace efforts in Niger.