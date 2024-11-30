UN Tourism Village: I’m fulfilled unveiling hidden gem of Ekeya, says Edet

Share

For the first time in the four years his- tory of UN Tourism Village Compe- tition, Nigeria this year submitted an entry. Nigeria’s bid submitted by one of Nigeria’s leading travel and tourism trade operators, Hilarus Edet, Managing Direc- tor of Travel Essentials Limited, spotlighted Ekeya, a pristine rural community located in Akwa Ibom State. Recently, UN Tourism announced 55 communities across the world that made the cut for the competition, with Nigeria missing out on the golden opportunity to have one of its rural communities on the radar of global tourism. Egypt and Uganda were the two Africa countries on the list.

Speaking on this development, Edet, expressed delight and fulfilment over the outcome, noting, ‘‘irrespective of the out- come, I feel fulfilled in the research study that helped in unveiling Ekeya Village as a hidden gem of rurality and tradition.’’ Pressed further, he spoke on the process he went through and the challenges en- countered while recommending the com- munity as a gold standard for rural and sustainable tourism development, which is the focal point of the UN Tourism Village Competition. ‘‘Although I had encountered network and internet glitch related issues towards the last days of submitting the work, which saw my work extended beyond the date- line, the UN-based Tourism research itself explored the unique culture, biodiversity, and resilience of a Nigerian hinterland community,’’ disclosed Edet.

Adding, ‘‘despite facing challenges such as lack of electricity, basic education, and water transportation, Ekeya’s resilience shone through. Its vast mangrove forests, swamps, and waterways support a diverse ecosystem, made it an attractive destina- tion for foreign investors. ‘‘One of the challenges I had was fund- ing support from local and state govern- ments to enable unhindered access to the hinterland. Information and data about the village was scarce to find therefore increas- ing the frequency for site visits ‘‘However, the study warned that Ekeya’s success is threatened by urbanisa- tion and environmental degradation. Efforts must be made to preserve this unique rural settlement and protect its natural re- sources and assets. ‘‘For me, it was an interesting research that served as a call to action, inviting read- ers, governments and promoters to explore and appreciate Ekeya’s hidden treasures.’’ According to him, ‘‘the exercise reso- nated interest and knowledge in: Cultural preservation and community develop- ment; Environmental conservation and sustainability; Rural-urban dynamics and the importance of preserving traditional lifestyles; the interconnectedness of human and natural systems; and the potential for eco-tourism and responsible economic de- velopment.’’ On some of his findings, he said, ‘‘the findings I made offered valuable insights for policy makers, researchers, and stake- holders seeking to understand and support rural communities like Ekeya Village.’’ Spotlight on Ekeya Ekeya is nestled in Akwa Ibom State, Ni- geria, is a rare find of untouched rural na- ture, teeming with natural resources, rich culture, and tradition. The study delved into the intricacies of this tropical hinter- land, revealing its unique characteristics and challenges.

Located within a 52.4 square kilometer landmass, Ekeya’s storyline was present- ed as a home to seven prominent family lineages, predominantly farmers and fish- ermen. The community boasts an impres- sive array of natural resources, including oil, natural gas, limestone, and timber. Its bilingual residents speak Okobo and Efik languages, living in harmony with nature. The study highlighted Ekeya’s resistance to urbanisation, preserving its rural culture and traditions. The community’s history dates back to the early 20th century, with the establishment of St. Peters Catholic Church in 1904.

The research also explored the community’s spiritual practices, including the Ekpe cult affinity and hieroglyphic obelisk. Bounded in the north by Ndon Ebom in Uruan Local Government Area, in the west by Ebighi Edu in Okobo Local Government Area, and in the east by Amamong in Okobo Local Government Area, all in Akwa Ibom State, and in the south by Ekoi creek town in Odukpani Literally, Ekeya is coined from the phrase; Eka eyak mi. An expression of “Liberty and self-reliance”, a “stand alone” that defines a people’s resolute for independence.

A lonely planet with nature at its very best. An evidence of man’s attachment to natural living with resistance to all forms of urbanisation. In size, contents and agility, Ekeya has resisted every attempt to tell her story from the lenses of aliens of her nativity. These bilingual hospitable people who speak majorly Okobo and Efik languages are blessed with an oil rich longest shoreline spanning from the coast of Esuk Inwang to the coast of Ebighi Odu. The Victor Attah International Airport (VAIA) runway is barely three poles from the community, which shares seven kilo- meters buffer zone with it.

Share

Please follow and like us: