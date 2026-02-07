The United Nations General Assembly has mandated UN Tourism with the implementation of the International Year. Now, with its launch of its new Road Map, the Organisation has taken another step towards delivering on its responsibility.

The Road Map is the product of a collaborative process, and was warmly welcomed by UN Tourism’s Committee on Tourism and Sustainability (CTS). UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais says: “Sustainability and resilience are not end goals, they are a continuous process.

The International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027 will allow UN Tourism, as the leading international tourism organisation, to support our Member States in positioning tourism as a truly transformative sector within the post-2030 agenda.”

Meeting in Madrid, the Committee commended UN Tourism’s work in listening to the priorities of its Member States, and welcomed the clear commitment of the new leadership to begin the build-up to 2027 as strongly as possible.

Chair and Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica William Rodríguez López said: “As leaders of tourism, we consistently high- light the sector’s transformative potential and its critical role in national and global development agendas, including climate action and reflections beyond 2030.

The International Year offers a unique opportunity to translate this shared understanding into more concrete and coordinated action.”

The Path to 2027

The process will be anchored in the Committee on Tour- ism and Sustainability, guided by a Steering Committee of Member States, informed through consultations held within the Regional Commission meetings and endorsed by the Executive Council.

The Committee on Tourism and Sustainability (CTS) is a subsidiary organ of the Executive Council, responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Organisation’s programme of work in sustainable tourism.