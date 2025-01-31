UN Tourism returns to FITUR, commits to brighter future

Share

Fifteen years after giving the world the most iconic and tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), which is noted as a fascinating destination, with amazing offerings of diverse tastes, is set to solidify its imprint, with the construction of Burj Azizi, which will be the second tallest building in the world. Burj Khalifa, which is a mixed-use skyscraper, construction was started on January 2004 and unveiled on January 10, 2010. It was named in honour of the leader of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and ruler of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa ibn Zayed Al Nahyan. Its boasts 163 floors, reaching a height of 2,717 feet (828 meters).

It was designed by the Chicago-based architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Adrian Smith served as architect, and William F. Baker served as structural engineer for the building. Burj Khalifa eclipsed Taipei 101 (Taipei Financial Centre) building in Taipei, Taiwan, which then holds the record of the tallest building in the world, measuring 1,667 feet (508 meters). It also broke numerous other records, including the world’s tallest free standing structure, the world’s highest occupied floor, and the world’s highest outdoor observation deck.

The building, modular in plan, is laid out on a three-lobed footprint that is an abstract rendering of the local Hymenocallis flower. The Y-shaped plan plays a central role in the reduction of wind forc- es on the tower. With a public observation deck, called “At the Top,” located on the 124th floor, this iconic structure features among others; Burj Azizi, which is set for public unveiling on February 19, and billed for comple- tion in December of 2029, is an initiative of Azizi Developments, with its construction budget puts at $1.5 billion. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman, anticipates that this four-year project will redefine luxury living in Dubai. It is a mixed-use 725 meters high groundbreaking skyscraper, boosting over 131 floors. It will be located on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is described as perfect fit location because it is the heart of Dubai as this vantage local will offer unmatched access to the city’s landmarks and lifestyle destinations.

Burj Azizi just like Burj Khalifa, offering an amazing and breathtaking sight, will among others feature a vertical mall, upscale residences, penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a unique observation deck, which is the high- est in the world, measuring 649 meters, and museum. It will also feature the world highest reception lobby, measuring 498 meters, highest occupied hotel room, measuring 512 meters, highest restaurant in Dubai, measuring 544 meters, highest cinema in the world, measuring 310 meters, highest club in the world, measuring 567 meters, highest spa in the world, measuring 415 meters, and highest supermarket in the world, measuring 310 meters as well as numbers of one – four bedrooms apartments.

