UN Tourism presents investment guidelines on Tourism Doing

Business: Investing in Namibia

UN Tourism has presented its Tourism Doing Business, guidelines, focused on the opportunities for international investors in Namibia’s growing tourism sector.

Tourism Doing Business Investing in Namibia aims to attract potential investors and provides essential insights into the vibrant opportunities within Namibia’s tourism sector. The guidelines showcase Namibia’s unique cultural heritage, robust economy, and supportive business environment, highlighting areas of potential significant growth in the years ahead.

Namibia, known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is poised for significant growth in tourism investment. With its unique positioning as a gateway to Southern Africa, the country offers a diverse array of attractions, from the iconic dunes of Sossusvlei to the remarkable wildlife of Etosha National Park.

According to UN Tourism’s guidelines: Namibia has demonstrated steady economic growth and stability. In 2024, the country recorded GDP growth of 3.1%, which is projected to rise to 4.2% in 2025; the country is also growing as a tourism destination. Namibia welcomed 863,872 international visitors in 202, an 87.4% increase on 2022;

The tourism sector contributed 6.9% to GDP, generating $348 million in international tourism receipts in 2023; Namibia has experienced remarkable growth in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with inflows reaching $2.61 billion in 2023—a significant increase from $1.06 billion in 2022; Major contributors to FDI include China (29.6%), South Africa (22.4%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), and Mauritius (6.8%).

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili noted, “Namibia’s diverse investment opportunities and its dedication to sustainable growth make it an interesting destination for global investments. The country’s efforts in energy transition and tourism expansion reflect its commitment to innovation and inclusivity.”

The Investment Guidelines were officially launched as part of a visit by the UN Tourism leadership to Namibia. In Windhoek, Pololikashvili was honoured to attend the inauguration of Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s fifth President, and the first woman to hold the office. The inauguration coincided with celebrations of the 35th Anniversary of Independence for the country.

Pololikashvili also delivered a Keynote address at the Namibia University of Science and Technology as part of a special day focused on harnessing the power of technology to build a more inclusive and resilient tourism sector across Africa.

