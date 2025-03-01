UN Tourism meets Bulgarian president, names Hristo Stoichkov ambassador

Share

In furtherance of strength- ening its partnership across the world, UN Tourism delegation, led by Secretary-General Zurab Po- lolikashvili, met with Pres- ident Rumen Radev to ad- vance shared goals around growing tourism as a pillar of sustainable economic growth. High-level bilateral meet- ings with Minister of Tour- ism of Bulgaria Miroslav Borshosh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev, focused on key areas for achieving this goal, notably investments, education and diversifying the sector. Pololikashvili commend- ed Bulgaria for its commit- ment to responsible and inclusive growth.

He said: “The Republic of Bulgaria has established itself as one of Europe’s most exciting tourism destinations. With UN Tourism, its fo- cus on education and training and growing investments into the sector will serve as the solid foundations for long-term sustainable growth, both in urban centres as well as rural communities.” As part of this partnership, UN Tourism officially appointed Bulgarian sports legend Hristo Stoichkov its newest Special Ambassador for Sports Tourism. Over the course of his career, he represented Barcelona Football Club, won the Golden Boot at the 1994 World Cup and played in Italy, Saudi Arabia and the USA. As a Special Ambassador, Stoichkov will help further advance UN Tourism’s work on growing sports tourism as a driver of inclusive opportunity and economic diver- sification. He will also bring his influence and insights into UN Tourism’s work to promote tourism education in schools ev- erywhere and make the sector a key pillar of opportunity for global youth. Also in Sofia, the UN Tourism leader- ship met with Miroslav Borshosh, Minister of Tourism of Bulgaria, to sign a Letter of Intent for future cooperation.

The two parties will work to grow and direct investments into Bulgaria’s tour- ism sector, a key priority for UN Tourism and its Member States both in Europe and globally. The enhanced collaboration will also focus on another key priority for the sector, promoting education and continued training in the sector. Finally, with a focus on supporting the diversification and rural development, the two parties agreed that the ninth edition of the UN Tourism Global Wine Tourism Conference will be held in Bulgaria, with the date to be confirmed soon.

