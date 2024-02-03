UN Tourism Invites Entries for Best Tourism Villages 2024

The race for this year’s Best Tourism Village 2024 Awards has begun as the UN Tourism, (formerly World Tourism Organisation – UNWTO), has called for applications from interested contestants from across the world for the annual event. Over the past three editions, UN Tourism has received almost 600 ap- plications from nearly 100 countries. Currently, the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages Network brings together 186 members globally, comprising 129 recognised as Best Tourism Villages and 57 villages taking part in the Upgrade Programme.

Together, they represent 55 countries across five world regions. According to UN Tourism Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili: “Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism” recognises those rural destinations where tourism is being effectively embraced as an opportunity or as a tool for sustain- able growth or for preserving unique cultural and natural heritage. For the 2024 edition, we look forward to seeing more examples of tourism as a force for good.” UN Tourism Member States are invited to submit up to eight candidate villages through their National Tourism Administrations (NTAs).

Applications are open until April 24, 2024, with the selected villages announced in the third quarter of the year. An external independent Advisory Board, comprising experts in various fields, evaluates applications based on nine areas: 1. Cultural and Natural Resources; 2. Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Re- sources; 3. Economic Sustainability; 4. Social Sustainability; 5. Environmental Sustainability; 6. Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration; 7. Governance and Prioritization of Tourism; 8. Infrastructure and Connectivity, and 9. Health, Safety and Security.

The “Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism” initiative, introduced in 2021, seeks to transform tourism into a catalyst for rural prosperity and wellbeing. The initiative takes a dual-pronged approach: valuing and preserving rural villages, their landscapes, cultural diversity, and knowledge systems, and advancing innovative strategies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).