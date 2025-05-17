UN Tourism: Georgia Withdraws Pololikashvili Candidacy From Secretary General Election Race

Share

Ahead of the UN Tourism Secretary General election, the Georgian government has withdrew the candidacy of the incumbent occupier of the position, Zurab Pololikashvili, a Georgian national, who was one of the five candidates cleared for the election.

This is as the government has indicated its vote with go for Shaikha Al Nasser Nowais, who is from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other candidates are Gloria Guevara from Mexico, Harry Theoharris from Greece, Muhammad Adam from Ghana and Habib Ammar from Tunisia.

A new Secretary General is expected to be nominated and voted for during the 35-member UN Tourism Executive Council meeting that is slated to hold between May 28 and 30, 2025 at the Madrid, Spain headquarters of UN Tourism, with the election holding on May 30.

The elected candidate is then expected to be rectified during the General Assembly Meeting of the UN Tourism scheduled to hold something in November this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabian.

A statement released by the Georgian government reads in part, “Zurab Pololikashvili’s candidacy for the position of Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization was presented by the Georgian government, but was later withdrawn by its own decision.

‘‘Claims that the candidacy was withdrawn due to another specific candidate are mere speculation. We also confirm that Georgia will support the candidate nominated by the United Arab Emirates for the position of Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization.”

Though no reason was given by the Georgian government for its decision, however, this may not be unconnected to the mounting campaigns from some of the concerned countries and interests within and outside the UN Tourism for Pololikashvili to step down as candidate having served two term tenures, with his second term expected to end by this year.

They saw his third bid as going against the established precedent and tradition of UN Tourism and other UN bodies where the officers serve for only two terms. Allowing him to go for a third term, they said would amount to entrenching himself in office and likely to compromise the established procedures of the body, which is globally charged with the administration of international tourism

Reacting to this development, Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman and Founder of World Tourism Network, publishers of eTurboNews, an online global portal, said: “Justice has prevailed, and UN-Tourism is back on a promising path thanks to the final step taken by the Government of Georgia.

‘‘I am sure the Republic of Georgia can be trusted to have delivered its official letter to the UN-Tourism headquarters in Madrid.”

He, however, pointed out, ‘‘Based on information known to our advocacy team, Georgia must send an official letter to UNWTO. A press release is not enough.

“In today’s divided world, tourism is an ambassador of peace, prosperity, and can set global trends. While endorsing Gloria Guevara due to her track record, experience, and wide support from governments and the private sector, the World Tourism Network will support any candidate ready to lead this new chapter of UN-Tourism. eTurboNews is ready to provide its voice to any remaining candidates, since this election is now becoming a democratic and fair process.”

While Guevara said this is good news for multilateralism and fairness.

