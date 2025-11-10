UN Tourism General Assembly Confirms Al Nowais As First Female Secretary General

…Takes over from Pololikashvili in January 2026

United Nations Tourism has confirmed the nomination of Shaikha Al Nowais as the new Secretary-General of the global body responsible for tourism. She will take over from the outgoing Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili, whose two-term tenure of eight years ends in January 2026.

Al Nowais, who was nominated in May 2025 by the Executive Council, had her nomination ratified by the 160 Member States at the ongoing 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

She will be the first woman to lead the United Nations Specialised Agency for tourism in its 50-year history. Al Nowais, who is from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is from the private sector. She serves as Corporate Vice President at Rotana Hotels; chairs the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Tourism Working Group; and also serves on the boards of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council and Les Roches Hospitality Academy.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “This is a triumph for all of us. It is a shared moment that reflects our collective vision for a stronger, more connected, and more compassionate world of tourism. Together, we represent the hopes of millions whose lives are touched by this sector. Together, we carry the belief that tourism, at its best, can uplift nations and unite humanity.”

Al Nowais also outlined five core priorities for her regime: “Responsible tourism; capacity building; technology for good; innovative financing; and smart governance – each designed to make our sector more inclusive, resilient, and human.”

She paid tribute to Pololikashvili, noting his “vision, commitment, and role in strengthening UN Tourism’s voice and global presence.”

The appointment of the new Secretary-General for the term 2026-2030 was the highlight of the first day of the UN Tourism General Assembly. Over the course of the Assembly, delegates will participate in four plenary sessions, numerous meetings of seven specialised committees.

The start of the General Assembly came directly after the conclusion of the 124th session of the UN Tourism Executive Council – the organisation’s highest executive body – which provided Members with an update on the shared Programme of Work, built on the pillars of boosting investments, supporting innovation and widening education and opportunity in the sector.