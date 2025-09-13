UN Tourism First-ever Wellness Tourism Workshop Opens Sept 9

UN Tourism has concluded plans for the host of it first-ever Wellness Tourism Workshop in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia between September 9 and 10, 2025.

The two-day event will bring together National Tourism Administrations (NTAs), industry experts, and key stakeholders to explore the growing potential of wellness tourism as a driver of economic growth, tourism diversification, and sustainability.

The workshop features expert-led sessions, including one by Dr. László Puczkó, a Wellbeing and Experience Strategist and co-author of UN Tourism’s Exploring Health Tourism report, who will provide strategic insights into the global wellness tourism landscape. Another session will be conducted by Iztok Altbauer, Managing Director of the Slovenian Spas Association, focusing on collaboration with National Tourism Boards, using Slovenia’s wellness tourism experience as a case study.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge, explore best practices, and co-develop strategies to position wellness tourism as a key pillar for economic development in the region.

The event responds to priorities outlined by Member States during the 50th and 51st Meetings of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East, particularly in the areas of capacity building and product diversification.