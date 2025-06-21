UN Tourism CAF Meeting, Highlights Path To Growth, Innovation, Others

Share

It was an auspicious occasion and one that was also historic and significant in many ways as well. It was the 68th meeting of UN Tourism Commission for Africa in session, held between June 11 and 13, 2025 hosted by Nigerian government at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

For Nigeria, the host country, it was in many ways significant and symbolic as it coincided with the celebration of Democracy Day/June 12, an historic day that defined Nigeria’s journey into democratic rule, which has seen 26 years of un-interrupted civil rule.

In attendance at the three days gathering, which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, were stakeholders from across the cultural tourism and creative sectors of the economy in Africa, led by the outgoing Secretary General of UN Tourism, Zurab Pololikashvili and the Regional Director for Africa, Elicia Grandcourt, alongside 18 Tourism Ministers from Africa and over 300 registered delegates.

Pololikashvili in his presentation highlighted the partnership and progress made in achieving growth and development on the continent, noting, “progress is built on partnership and Africa’s story is one of resilience and renewal.”

He applauded the region’s rapid recovery in tourism, driven by streamlined protocols, digital innovation, and targeted skill development, and reaffirmed commitment to the Agenda for Africa: Tourism for Inclusive Growth.

Progress report

UN Tourism availed its Member States in Africa overview of the progress made in advancing shared goals since the Regional Commission’s last meeting. Key highlights of this shared progress include: The launch of the Thematic Office on Innovation for Africa, in partnership with Morocco, designed to drive investment, capacity-building, and digital transformation in tourism;

With the theme: Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism via Innovation, AI, and Creative Industries in Africa, a strong emphasis on creative industries, music, film, fashion, and cuisine, as drivers of culture-led tourism, visitor engagement, and local livelihoods; Advancements in education and youth empowerment, including new courses, academy launches in Zambia and Zimbabwe, and expansive training and entrepreneurship programmes.

“Tourism can be a ladder out of poverty and a platform for leadership,” Pololikashvili said, he called for more investment in digital literacy, vocational training, and youth entrepreneurship, particularly for women and marginalised communities.

According to him, the theme of the Conference reflected where Africa’s future must head to, stressing, “Tourism flourishes when it celebrates innovation and creativity. Africa’s music, film, fashion and culinary scenes captivate global audiences and travellers.

“Let us scale up programmes that link young designers, musicians and filmmakers with tourism boards and investors, turning talent into prosperity and pride.

“Africa is also home to the world’s youngest population. Giving that youth the skills to innovate, manage and lead is our greatest competitive edge.

“When learning is lifelong and inclusive, tourism becomes a ladder out of poverty and a platform for leadership in technology, conservation and culture alike.”

Shaping Africa’s tourism future

Discussions on shaping Africa’s tourism future took centre stage during the session, with the need and urgency for shared vision and tourism development led by Africans, and powered by innovation, which is rooted in cultural identity.

Delegates outlined import of technology and Artificial Intelligence, which must serve people first, by widening market access, easing travel, and reinforcing ethical standards.

A Technical Workshop on AI and Innovation shaping Tourism and Creative Industries for local officials was held, with focus on placing AI tools and innovation to be at the forefront of tourism development across Africa, as well as on supporting education and entrepreneurial skills for growth and the importance of public-private partnerships.

Charge by President Tinubu

The gathering attracted the presence of Nigeria’s President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who declared the three-day event opened on the first day. Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, he called on African countries to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and preservation of cultural heritage.

He charged the stakeholders to seek solutions and form alliances that would boost investment in tourism infrastructure, deepen the sector’s role in actualising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the continent.

He said, “By collaborating with regional bodies, such as the African Union, ECOWAS and UN Tourism, Nigeria encourages other African nations to adopt policies promoting eco-friendly tourism and preserving cultural heritage.

“This collaboration includes sharing best practices, tourism training, developing joint marketing campaigns for sustainable tourism and improving infrastructure to support intra-African travel.”

Musawa: Nigeria is focused on private-public sector driven model

For Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was the hostess of the event, it was an occasion to burnish the image of the country and promote her cultural tourism and creative assets to the world, noting that Nigeria beckons as a foremost destination for business and tourists.

She shared with the audience the vision of President Tinubu, which is geared at transforming Nigeria. She stated, “I believe in it because of his vision for Nigeria, which I believe will enable the country to take a seat in the comity of global nations as a developed nation.’’

Musawa noted that the future of Africa’s prosperity depends on how it deploys technology to enhance productivity, business and also empower people.

The theme of the session, according to her, is timely considering the fact that while the global industry is valued at over $11 trillion, Africa accounts for less than 5% of global tourism revenue and under 1% of global creative exports.

“This is not a deficit or talent scarcity. Today, Nigeria invites Africa to close that gap,” she boldly said.

Speaking further, “This year’s theme—“Boosting Social Impact and Education on Tourism through AI, Innovation and Creative Industries” underscores this point, for the future of African prosperity depends on how boldly we harness our culture, creativity and technology to empower people.”

She spoke on the agenda of her Ministry, which she said is private-public sector led, disclosing to her excited audience, “Only Yesterday we unveiled the 4, 000-seat MEFA Arena in Abuja’s Arts and Culture Village, a new stage for concerts, fashion shows, and esports.

‘‘In Lagos, we are partnering with Persianas and global giants Oak View Group and Live Nation to develop the Lagos Arena, a venue that will anchor West Africa’s live entertainment circuit.

“Along our coastline, a landmark partnership with Koko Beach is transforming the stretch of pristine beaches from Takwa Bay to Badagry into a tourism corridor; melding blue‑economy sustainability, with world‑class leisure. These are not just buildings, they are beacons of a new vision. They are part of a broader strategy that includes the Creative Economy Development.

“Under the Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere banner, we are activating a seasonal tourism calendar that turns culture into predictable demand: Naija Season; A series of cultural events from around the country over October–January. Capital Vibes; a brand that will turn our FCT into a hub of cultural activities over the Summer Months and Detty December; our now legendary end‑of‑year experiential events anchored in Lagos.”

She called for reimagining Africa, stating, “Let this be the turning point. Let us reimagine Africa not as a collection of emerging markets but as a cultural superpower, a continent whose stories move the world and whose destinations redefine global tourism. Nigeria stands ready to lead, and to invest.”

Musawa also emphasised the deployment of tourism as tool for peace, noting that Nigerian government is poised to tackle insecurity through the prism of tourism, saying, “A lot of us are grappling with the issue of insecurity, but one of the key ways for us to be able to get a handle on insecurity is to push tourism.

‘‘When you develop a tourist destination and develop domestic tourism, you are invariably going to employ people within that community for that specific destination. And when you do that, you give them a sense of ownership.

“And when they have a sense of ownership, they are inclined to protect it more. So, when you talk about tourism, and I know most of us here struggle in our countries with trying to justify to our governments that tourism is that important, we should have the biggest budget. I know that all of us kind of struggle with that. But once they understand that with tourism, there’s a plethora of benefits to come with that, I think with time, we’ll be able to make something.’’

Roles for African Member States in UN Tourism

Some of the major outcomes of the session include the assignment of roles and offices to African Member States in the coming year. ⁠

To this end, Angola; Kenya; Seychelles; Zambia; Zimbabwe were elected to serve on the UN Tourism Executive Council between 2025 and 2029; Nigeria and Zimbabwe will serve as Vice-Presidents of the UN Tourism General Assembly (2025); Zambia will Chair the Regional Commission for Africa (2025-2027), with Angola and Nigeria as the Vice-Chairs.

Seychelles will host the 69th Meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa at a date to be fixed later while Cabo Verde hosts the official celebrations for World Tourism Day 2027.

Grandcourt applauds Nigeria’s successful hosting

Elcia Grandcourt, UN Tourism Regional Director for Africa, was delighted over the successful meeting, expressing appreciation to the Nigerian government for once again pulling off a highly eventful and successful event.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our host, the Federal Government of Nigeria, especially, Hanatu Musa Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy of Nigeria,” she said.

Adding, “She has wonderfully hosted us and chaired beautifully this meeting that has brought about ministers of tourism from the African region.

“Over these two days, we discussed matters related to the programme of work of Africa, but more so, looking at how we are integrating artificial intelligence and digital transformation within the tourism sector.

“As you know, Nigeria is a hub, a hotspot for creativity; we also used these two days to host a technical workshop that has further built up the capacity of young leaders in Nigeria’s tourism sector.”

