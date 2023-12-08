UN To Vote On Israel-Hamas Cease Fire

António Guterres, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on Friday said the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the war in Gaza

This is coming after Guterres used a special measure of invoking Article 99 to urge the organisation’s most powerful body to call for a ceasefire.

According to him, the “serious risk to the maintenance of international peace and security”, citing the spillover of hostilities in “the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen”.

Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and at least 1,147 Israelis. Thousands more remain missing in the rubble of Gaza’s destroyed buildings.

The Israeli government detests the UN and they detest the secretary general.

The Israelis rejected his description, claiming Mr Guterres is in fact the threat to world peace because he is pandering to Hamas by trying to end the fighting now, before their mission to destroy the group has been concluded.

Delegates at the UN Security Council will vote later tonight on the ceasefire resolution but the United States has already said it would not support an “immediate truce”, saying Hamas “has no desire to see a durable peace” for both Israelis and Palestinians.

But they also warned Israel it must do more to minimise harm to civilians – and to avoid further mass displacement of people who’ve fled to southern Gaza.