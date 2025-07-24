UN To End Emergency Food Aid To 1.3m In N’East

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that it will be forced to halt emergency food and nutrition assistance to 1.3 million people in Northeast Nigeria by the end of July due to critical funding shortfalls.

In a statement signed by its Nigeria Country Director, David Stevenson, the humanitarian agency said it urgently requires $130 million to sustain its life-saving operations through the end of 2025.

“WFP has the capacity and expertise to deliver and scale up its humanitarian response, but the critical funding gap is paralyzing operations. We urgently need US$130 million to prevent an imminent pipeline break,” Stevenson said.

The WFP noted that its food and nutrition stocks have been completely depleted, with the last supplies dispatched from warehouses in early July. Once the current round of distributions is complete, aid will stop.

“This comes at a time of escalating violence and record levels of hunger. WFP’s last distributions are underway, and without fresh resources, assistance will cease,” the agency stated.

Stevenson warned that nearly 31 million Nigerians are facing acute hunger the highest on record and that the discontinuation of aid could deepen regional instability.

“This is no longer just a humanitarian crisis; it’s a growing threat to regional security. Families pushed beyond their limits may be forced to make impossible choices: endure worsening hunger, migrate, or risk exploitation by extremist groups,” he said.

Children are among those most at risk. More than 150 WFP-supported nutrition clinics in Borno and Yobe states are set to shut down, ending treatment for over 300,000 children under the age of two, many of whom are at risk of acute malnutrition.

“In conflict-affected areas of the north, extremist violence continues to drive mass displacement. Around 2.3 million people across the Lake Chad Basin have fled their homes, straining limited resources and pushing communities to the brink,” WFP added.

Stevenson stressed that continued food assistance is crucial to preventing further destabilization.

“Without it, people will resort to extreme coping mechanisms, including, in some cases, joining insurgent groups. Food assistance helps feed families, rebuild economies, and support long-term recovery,” he said.