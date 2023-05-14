UN Tasks Religious, Cultural Leaders On Elimination Of Gender-based Violence

Gender-Based Violence (GBV), has come into focus once again as cultural and faith leaders and other stakeholders resolved to renew their commitment to partner, listen and collaborate to address the menace, especially because it violates principles of freedom, equality, justice and peace globally.

The United Nations also used the occasion to stress the need to adopt a multipronged approach to addressing the underlying reasoning like invisible power, gender inequality and patriarchal norms which make gender-based violence pervasive around the world.

Speaking at the “Roundtable of Cultural and Faith Leaders on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls,” held in Lagos, the stakeholders commended in particular the co-operation of traditional and religious leaders in the abolition of moneywife practice in Obandiko community in Cross Rivers State where girls were married off by their parents to offset debts even before their birth, and their consequent rehabilitation and integration.

UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, said globally, “an estimated 736 million women, almost one in three, have been subjected to physical and/ or, sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life.

One in three Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by the age of 15. “At least 200 million women and girls, aged 15 to 49 years, have under – gone female genital muti – lation in 31 countries where the practice is concentrated. Half of these countries are in West Africa.

In Nige – ria, 43 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18. Once married, only 1.2 per cent of those aged 15- 19 have their contraception needs met, leading to high levels of early and teenage pregnancy, increasing the burden of maternal mortality and several other negative health outcomes.”

She added that GBV has real-time effects on our economies. “In Egypt, it was estimated that 500,000 working days are lost each year due to marital violence and the health sector bears over $14 million in costs to serve just one quarter of survivors.

Data from the Mirabel Centre in Lagos show that 81 per cent of reported cases of sexual assault between 2013 and 2019 were perpetrated against children – 67 per cent of the perpetrators were known. “ These statistics are staggering, and they should shake us to our core. Gender-based violence destroys the fabric of our communities and puts a stain on our communal identity.

Cultural and faith leaders are in a strong position to work with their communities to address the harmful cultural practices and instances of gender-based violence that perpetuate negative gender norms and harm women’s and girls’ health and safety.

“Faith leaders, like decision-makers, policymakers shape the status quo. UN Women has worked closely with imams and priests to integrate faith-based teachings amongst their congregations on a weekly basis. This is just one powerful and promising practice.

In our recent interventions, 1,329 women and men regu – larly attended community programs that promote progressive gender-equitable norms. Through these actions, positive behaviors that stop GBV are more like – ly to be practiced. Working with, rather than against, traditional leaders in West Africa is crucial to ending violence against women and girls and promoting women’s empowerment.

Regional Director, Ford Foundation, Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, also urged religious and cultural leaders to play a more active role in ending GBV, saying they recognise the influence of culture and religion in shaping identities and choices.

Eyong explained that UN Women has embarked on a three-year programme titled Traditional and Cultural Leaders for Ending GBV by Advancing Advocacy, Policy and Social Norms Change in Nigeria and West Africa (LEAP). The project is a flagship program on male engagement, to put in place policies and practices to address gender-based discrimination and combat gender stereotypes.

Present at the occasion was the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, the Convener of Council of the Traditional Leaders of Africa, (COLTA), Oba Adedapo Aderemi, as well as the Vice President of Ford Foundation, Hilary Pennington, while the Sultan of Sokoto was represented.