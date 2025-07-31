UN System Summit: FG Seeks Global Support For Food Sovereignty

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged global stakeholders to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in rebuilding sustainable and inclusive food systems across Africa.

He made the call during a panel on Country Perspectives: Government-led Strategies and Regional Frameworks at the UN Food Systems Summit +4 (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Tuesday.

According to him, true national sovereignty is incomplete without food sovereignty. Shettima said President Bola Tinubu had designed a comprehensive strategy to address food security challenges, which mostly impact vulnerable citizens in conflict-affected regions.

He said Tinubu’s bold national strategy, including the declaration of a state of emergency on food security and the rollout of systemic reforms, was aimed at transforming agriculture into a resilient, youth-driven, market-based engine of economic growth.

The former Borno State Governor said: “Our target is to attain food sovereignty. So long as a nation is not independent in the area of food sovereignty, it remains a non-sovereign nation.” The VP said the Tinubu government inherited a fragile food system, worsened by insecurity, climate shocks, and inflationary pressures, when it assumed office in 2023.

He added: “President Tinubu declared a State of Emergency on Food Security, not out of fear, but out of genuine concern for the welfare of our people, especially in conflict-driven environments like the North East, where Boko Haram was sowing seeds of discord and destruction.”

Shettima said with 25 million vulnerable people across fragile regions, the government adopted coordinated policy measures, including the creation of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU), not to displace existing institutions, but to harmonise all food security interventions.

H e added: “We have also initiated food support mechanisms in the North East and North West. But we believe charity is not the answer. In Africa, we say that when you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day.