UN, Sterling One Foundation, UNGCNN Lead Private Sector Push For SDG Delivery

Share

Private sector leaders, development partners, and senior policymakers recently convened at a high-level CEO Roundtable cohosted by the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the gathering, held in Lagos, rallied the private sector around accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through six critical “transition pathways” identified by the UN.

The statement said that this approach zeroes in on key areas where targeted action can drive outsized gains across multiple SDGs, moving from commitments to concrete solutions.

“The roundtable’s discussions focused on catalysing impact in six priority areas that offer high potential for accelerating development outcomes: food systems, energy access, digital connectivity, education, jobs and social protection, and climate resilience.

“With less than five years remaining to achieve the 2030 Agenda, leaders agreed that progress must accelerate dramatically. Global SDG efforts are off-track, with only 17 per cent of targets on course amid overlapping crises.

Nigeria faces its own urgent development gaps – an estimated 63 per cent of Nigerians (133 million people) live in multidimensional poverty, lacking basic needs in areas like health, education, and living standards.

This sobering backdrop underscored the event’s urgent call for the private sector to deliver measurable, scalable solutions,” the statement added. “The urgency is clear.

Our efforts on the SDGs are definitely not yet where they need to be,” noted Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation, in her welcome address.

“We are at a critical inflection point, less than five years from the 2030 deadline, with millions still trapped in multidimensional poverty and vulnerable to the cascading effects of climate change, inequality, and economic uncertainty.

This is why convenings like this are timely and necessary, to build alignment, scale ideas, and drive action where it matters most. The private sector must scale investments and take bold steps that create impact in communities,” she added.

Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria (UNGCNN), opened the forum by emphasising that aligning business strategies with the SDGs is both a moral and economic imperative.

She said: “Accelerating SDG implementation is a clear business imperative for long-term success,” Nwokolo said, highlighting that the six transition pathways provide a ‘strategic lens for impactful investment.’

She urged companies to deepen engagement in these areas to “drive innovation, unlock new markets, and build resilience – directly contributing to a more prosperous future for all.”

Private sector leaders at the roundtable echoed this resolve. Bola Adesola, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria and a former UN Global Compact Board member, challenged her peers to pursue bold actions in sustainable energy, food systems.

Share