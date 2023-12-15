UN Staff Loses Two Children To Fire Accident In Zamfara

A Social Policy Specialist of Save the Children serving under the United Nations (UN) in Sokoto State, SPS Isah Ibrahim Maru who was once a reporter for the Guardian newspaper in Zamfara State has lost two children as fire gutted his house in his hometown,m Maru Local Government Area midnight Wednesday.

Narrating the incident to newsmen on Thursday, SPS Maru, said he woke up around 5:00 am last Wednesday just to notice over 20 missed calls from his family members which had frightened him for suspecting there were bandits in his house last night.

He further disclosed “Up till this time I am talking to you, nobody can tell the real cause of the fire accident, I was told by my two wives that, they were just waking up by an unbearable hit caused by formidable but hungry flames almost everywhere in the house.

“There was no light in the area as at the time of the accident, and nothing like leakages from the cooking gas cylinders in the kitchen or use of mosquito coil, in fact, everybody was asleep then according to the information made available to me.

“Only that my two little female children remained inside the burning rooms as they could not help themselves out due to fiercely generated smoke and the unfriendly hit that might have discouraged them from succeeding in their struggle to open the doors for safety.

“There were nine family members comprising two wives and children in the house and seven of them were lucky to have either struggled out by themselves or helped out by the rescuers whose attention was drawn by the lauder screaming for help”, SPS Maru has stressed.