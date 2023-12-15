UN Staff Loses 2 Children in Zamfara Fire Accident

A Social Policy Specialist with the United Nations (UN) in Sokoto State, SPS Isah Ibrahim Maru, a former reporter of The Guardian Newspaper in Zamfara State has lost two children as fire gut- ted his house in his home- town in Maru Local Government Area, midnight Wednesday. Narrating the incident to newsmen yesterday in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, SPS Maru, said he woke up around 5:00am of Wednesday to notice over 20 missed calls from his family members which frightened him, making him fear that bandits may have attacked his home.

He further disclosed that, “Up till this time I am talking to you, nobody can tell the real cause of the fire accident, I was told by my two wives that, they were just woken up by an unbearable hit caused by formidable flames almost everywhere in the house.

“There was no light in the area as at the time of the accident, and nothing like leakages from the cooking gas cylinders in the kitchen and no use of mosquito coil, in fact everybody was asleep then, according to the information made available to me. “Only that my two little female children remained inside the burning rooms as they could not help themselves out due to the fierceness generated by the smoke and the unfriendly heat that might have discouraged them to struggle to open the doors for safety.

“There were nine fam- ily members, comprising two wives and children in the house and seven of them were lucky to have either struggled out by themselves or helped out by the rescuers whose attention were drawn by the loud scream for help,” SPS Maru has stressed.