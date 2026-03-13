UN Seeks Arrival Details For Ibrahim’s Airport Diplomatic Courtesy

The United Nations has requested the arrival details of Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, ahead of his assumption of duties at the global body’s headquarters in New York City.

Ibrahim, a serving senator, was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate in December 2025.

In an email sent to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, the UN requested information on Ibrahim’s expected date of arrival in the United States, including his flight details.

The organisation said the information was required to enable its protocol team to arrange a formal courtesy reception for the Nigerian envoy at the airport ahead of the official presentation of his Letter of Credence to the UN Secretary-General.

Sources familiar with the development said the UN also clarified that all approvals required for Senator Ibrahim to resume duties upon arrival and begin the formal diplomatic process have been put in place.

The presentation of the Letter of Credence is a standard diplomatic procedure through which ambassadors are officially recognised as their country’s representative to an international organisation.

Ibrahim previously played a role in international parliamentary diplomacy, serving in 2023 as President of a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

Upon completion of the credential presentation ceremony, he is expected to formally assume his role as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.