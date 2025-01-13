UN Security Council Seat: China supports Nigeria’s ambition, says Tuggar

Share

One of the benefits of the visit of the Chinese Foreign Affairs’ Minister, Mr. Wang Yi, to President Bola Tinubu, a few days ago was trade agreements signed between both countries. But the icing on the cake is Yi’s disclosure of China’s full support for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, with full rights, veto powers inclusive. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs’ Minister, Prof (Ambassador) Yusuf Tuggar, provided clarifications on this and other issues in this interview on Channels Television monitored by BIYI ADEGOROYE

What are the highpoints of the visit of China’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi, to Nigeria?

You know that the relationship between Nigeria and China is becoming stronger because of the high-level visits. You will recall that I visited China sometime in June last year, in preparation for President Bola Tinubu’s state visit in September. And now, Mr. Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, who is not just a Foreign Minister, but one of seven members of the standing committee of the Politburo, the highest decision making in China, has visited and has chosen Nigeria to be the first country to visit, at the beginning of the year. So, it is very significant and it is this kind of high-level visits that move things forward and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

What can you tell us about the biggest deal that came out of this visit in terms of the agreement signed by the two countries that will be for the benefit of the Nigerians?

Well, for one, we have the currency swap agreement that has been renewed, because the last … enabled us to close out any room for arbitrage in trading together. We are trading currency to currency instead of going for forex. You will recall that when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office one of the tasks he gave us was to unify the multiple foreign exchange windows that we have. So that has been closed down.

Not only that. We have been pushing further, because our trade volume with China is about $23 billion annually. There is no doubt that more has been done because some are undocumented. So, the idea is to increase the volume for the swap to $50 billion and from there push it to $100 billion, and then also, to extend the swaps to like three years.

Besides that, we also have several ongoing infrastructure projects, including rail, we are trying to revamp our rail line, as you know. So, there is a firm commitment for Kan-Abuja. Of course, there are other rail projects that are ongoing, the Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Maradi in Niger, and also Kano-Jigawa, a rail line that is almost at 40 per cent stage of completion. Substantial parts of lending financing are coming from China.

We are also quite concerned about the trade imbalance, the lopsidedness, in the trade between Nigeria and China. We have succeeded for instance, in securing the removal of tariff from exporting of Cashew nuts to China, and we are pushing further, and saying remove tariff from all other exports from Nigeria. This is because what China did on the platform of FOCA, which is the Forum for China Africa Corporation, was to remove tariffs from the least developed countries, and Nigeria is not considered to be a developed country in Africa. There are about 33 of them and we are saying that remove all those tariffs from Nigerian goods so that we can address the trade imbalance.

Not only that, we are also speaking for all other African countries. We are saying ‘remove it from all.’ By the way, what is the difference between 33 and 55 countries? It is not so much. Why don’t you remove it from goods the entire continent? So, these are some of the discussions that have been ongoing, apart from collaboration on metal refining. So instead of exporting the lithium to China, we are saying ‘refining it here locally.’

I am sure you are aware of the Chinese group that invested in metal refining in Nasarawa State, for instance. We want to see more of that. We want them to utilize our special economic zones to locate their electric vehicle assembling parts here in Nigeria, especially since Nigeria has the lithium that is used for the battery of the vehicles. Let us have that supply value chain here and domesticate it.

Nigeria seems to be inclined towards the membership of BRICS, and China is the leader of that group. Is that membership being cemented and how will Nigeria be formally and actively part of the BRICS? Did that come up in the conversation during the visit?

Yes, I did. There is the offer for Nigeria to become a BRICS partner, which is different from being a fulfilled member as they say, with all the benefits of membership. This is something that Nigeria is considering, but of course the decision is up to President Bola Tinubu. Of course, he is quite deft, understanding and he takes decisions at the right time, with astuteness in terms of politics and the economy. I am sure he will do that at the right time.

We are also taking cognizance of the fact that these BRICS members are also members of the G-20 Group. So, we are also looking at joining the G-20, because we want the countries to support us, as I always say, we want them to support us to be members of the G-20, especially since the founding members of BRICS are members of G-20. We have been regular at the G-20 Summit as an invited country and we are also considering the offer of being a BRICS partner.

So, there is no concrete assurance as to being a permanent member of BRICS?

That is not cemented yet. It is still something that is being considered. We have to look at all the ramifications and do what is in the best interest of Nigeria. So, our national interest is key. We lately have been talking about the Constitution and the President wants to uphold it along with all members of the cabinet from top to bottom, so national interest is paramount; we have to make sure that when we take a decision, we do so as timely as possible and we get maximum benefits for Nigeria’s national interest.

At this time, is China sitting on the fence respecting support for Nigeria to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council? Did you push them to get that vote?

We pushed them and they have assured us that they are fully in support of Nigeria becoming a member, but they are also in support of what is referred to as the Enzowinin Consensus which states that Africa should get a minimum of two seats in the Security Council of the United Nations. We want, not just a seat, but a permanent seat with veto powers.

But there are those who are saying that China could be very brutal about debt recovery. You can see that some countries are almost having their territories taken over by China due to indebtedness. What safeguards do you have for this in view of the agreements you just signed?

Well, the global system where countries operate is brutal. There is no country that is not brutal when it has the chance. That is the honest truth. That is why we keep referring to national interest. You have to clearly identify your national interest and protect it, and take decisions at the right time.

You can see that the agreements we are even talking about are Memoranda of Understanding. They are not legally binding in the same manner that concrete agreements are binding. So, it is done in exchanges, so we are very careful. What is needed is for the subnational entities, state government, to also work with the Federal Government, so that we can work together, when Nigeria is committing to an agreement. That is part of the challenges we had with some states in recent times where some countries are holding some states to certain debt obligations because agreements were not properly spelt out.

But suffice it to say that compared to other countries, Nigeria is quite thorough, Nigeria has the dept, and you know we been an oil producing country since 1957 or what, and that in adverted afforded us the dept in terms of international law, accountants and other experts and professionals that work for us in that area. So, Nigeria is not a push-over when it comes to international negotiations, and not akin to just taking toys from a child. We are also good at protecting our national interest.

Were you also able to resolve the embarrassment brought by the legal logjam in Ogun State where Nigerian properties were threatened. Was there a resolution in that regard?

That has come up also, and we have been pursuing resolution through diplomatic channels. That is why you notice that the Chinese have sort of backed down to some degree, but it is something, of course, that is ongoing. The process is on and we will continue to pursue it.

Many Chinese projects have been said to have a negative impact on the Nigeria environment. Some have even argued that some Chinese companies have been able to manipulate the system especially in the area of mining. Recently, some Chinese have been arrested allegedly for cybercrimes in Abuja. Some have been arrested over issues of money laundering. Did that come in your discussion with the Chinese Foreign Minister? How are you dealing with even those of them who are allegedly exploiting the system?

We are dealing with it to ensure that we formalize all these activities. We get them to invest. We get them to establish some supply chains, especially in the economic zones, within the rules and regulations. We have government agencies that oversight activities especially in the economic zones.

A lot of what you asked has to do with illegal mining. Nigerians themselves are engaged in illegal mining. So, it is not just Chinese and other nationals, though it doesn’t make it right. But we shouldn’t single out China to say that everything they do is bad, but suffice it to say that Chinese citizens are doing more good than bad here. It is a country of 1.4 billion people, and there are bad eggs everywhere. It doesn’t make it right, but we shouldn’t single out China. Suffice to say they are doing more good than harm in Nigeria. What they are doing in investing in our economy, in terms of creating jobs, in terms of infrastructure is exceedingly beneficial to Nigerians.

Let’s look at the global and geo-political dynamics of our foreign relations. How does Nigeria’s partnership with China fits into the broader geo-political landscape, especially in conformity with our principle of non-alignment policy, in view of the trade and political tension between Nigeria and some Western powers?

Well, even this visit underscores what you said, that Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu, is pursuing strategic autonomy. We have the right to deal with whoever we want to deal with without any inhibition. Hence, based on Nigeria’s national interest, what is best for the country. That is why it is laughable when some people say Nigeria is being dictated to by some other countries, that we are doing other country’s biddings. Recently, there was this talk about France, but China is here.

There is this allegation against this government about how terrorists are now being used on our soil. Is this government working for France against the interest of Nigerians?

I am surprised that in spite of all my articles reported by all media outlets, you have not read it. It is nonsense. How in the world is it possible that Nigeria will become a state sponsor of terrorism. It is an insult. I will like to see those cheer-leading for Niger, cheer lead for their county for a change.

Let us look at what is going on. The reason why we are able to have this discussion and debate is because we have run a system based on the Constitution, the Constitution that protects our rights to criticize government, to wit freedom of speech, of association. Are the citizens (of Niger) able to do that under a military government, because they don’t even have a constitution at the moment, to protect their rights of the citizens.

But if the (Niger Republic) government feels this way, have you been able to reach out to them, to caution them about this malady?

We have done so. We called them, their Charge De Affairs here in Abuja to the Ministry and we addressed it appropriately. But it is not for President Tinubu to stoop down to respond to spurious allegations. It is not the way diplomacy works; it is not the way the government, as leaders, relate with each other. We are not going to the gutter.

At the same time, don’t forget that we are still trying as much as possible to find diplomatic avenues to resolve these issues. We consider Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Mali our kilt and kin and we want to continue to live in peace and harmony with those countries, with the citizens. This is just transient. They are going through a period of military intervention. It happened to us in the past.

Some of us were born just before the Nigeria Civil War started, I did not have the right to vote until I was in my 30s. So, we know, people from our generation know the benefits of having a constitutional government, running your system that way, and we make commitment to that constitution because it is the same constitution that says that when Nigeria goes into treaties with other countries, it should honour those treaty obligations, and one such treaty obligations is that that exists with the membership of ECOWAS, the same with these countries.

When we start speaking on behalf of Niger and all these countries and we denigrate our own country, I don’t think we are being fair to Nigeria. I think if we want to cheer-lead for Niger, we should also look at the grand rules and what exists in our Constitution and if we seek to amend our Constitution that is another thing altogether. But for now, that is what the Constitution says.

