UN Security Council Adopts Protection Of Children In Armed Conflict

The United Nations (UN) Security Council has called for the protection of children in armed conflicts.

The resolution was taken in an unanimously decision led by Malta and garnered the support of all 15 Council members.

Co-sponsored by over 100 UN member states, the bill condemned all violations of international law involving the recruitment and use of children in warfare.

The resolution urges all parties involved in armed conflicts to adhere to international obligations regarding child protection and cooperate fully with the UN.

It also demands that both UN member states and the organisation prioritise child protection in all conflict-related activities.

This latest move shows the global community’s commitment to shielding children from the devastating impacts of war and ensuring their rights are upheld in the face of ongoing conflicts worldwide.

