UN Security Adviser Strengthens Ties With Nigerian Military

The Chief Security Adviser for the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) Nigeria, Mr. Senyo Kufe, has paid a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in Maiduguri, Borno State, as part of his nationwide familiarisation and operational assessment tour.

Mr. Kufe, who assumed office in August 2025, described the North East as the “engine room of Nigeria’s security operations,” acknowledging its critical role in both national defence and humanitarian activities.

He commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their professionalism, resilience, and continued support to the UN’s safety operations in the region, noting that the collaboration between UNDSS and OPHK has been vital to ensuring the safety of UN personnel and humanitarian workers in conflict-affected areas.

READ ALSO:

“This visit allows us to strengthen coordination and reaffirm the bond between the UN and the Nigerian military. Without the military’s support, UN staff cannot effectively operate in the North East,” Kufe said.

Also speaking, the UNDSS Area Security Adviser and Field Coordination Officer, North East, Mr. Udit Mehta, praised the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, for his sustained partnership and unwavering assistance to the UN. He said the visit aimed to reinforce collaboration and enhance security management for UN personnel and humanitarian missions in the region.

In his response, Major General Abubakar reaffirmed OPHK’s commitment to supporting the UNDSS in achieving its mandate.

He highlighted the ongoing counterterrorism operations and rescue missions in the North East and stressed the importance of continuous cooperation between the military, the UN, and international stakeholders in maintaining peace and stability.

The discussions during the visit focused on joint training programmes, emergency preparedness, disaster response, information sharing, and operational safety frameworks. Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination mechanisms to improve security management across the North East.

The visit also featured the presentation of souvenirs, signing of the visitors’ register, and a group photograph to commemorate the event.

Mr. Kufe was accompanied by UNDSS officials including Security Analyst, Mr. Christian Munteanu, and Field Security Associate, Major Nuhu Mantana (Retired). Senior OPHK officers present included the Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Essen Efanga, Component Commanders, and Principal Staff Officers.