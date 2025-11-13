UN Security Adviser Seeks Collaboration To End Boko Haram Insurgency

The United Nations’ Chief Security Adviser, Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) Nigeria, Mr Senyo Kufe, has sought the collaboration of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai to end Boko Haram insurgency in the Sahel region.

Kufe sought the collaboration when he paid a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in Maiduguri yesterday. The visit formed part of his ongoing nationwide familiarisation and operational assessment tour across Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit Kufe, who assumed office in August, described the North East as the “engine room” of Nigeria’s security operations, stressing that the region plays a pivotal role in national and humanitarian security.

He commended the Nigerian military for its professionalism and continued assistance to UNDSS activities, adding that the visit was also an opportunity to reinforce the bond between the UN and the Theatre Command.

The Chief Security Adviser also appreciated the Theatre Command for its support, security guidance and assessment, especially physical security, adding that his visit to Maiduguri will no doubt give him opportunity to have firsthand information, and that without military, UN staff cannot stand on their own in the North East Region.