The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has slammed the military coup carried out by some elements of the military in Guinea-Bissau.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, who made this disclosure on Thursday, condemned any attempt to violate the constitutional order.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Umaro Sissoco Embalo was ousted on Wednesday as President after military officers declared they had seized “total control” of Guinea-Bissau ahead of the expected release of presidential election results in the West African nation.

Embalo had been seeking re-election against his main challenger, Fernando Dias, and both had declared victory ahead of the release of the provisional results.

Reacting to the development, the UN boss said any disregard of the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the Nov. 23 general elections constitutes an unacceptable violation of democratic principles.

The Secretary-General demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, as well as the release of all detained officials.

Guterres specifically demanded the release of those responsible for the electoral process, opposition leaders and other political actors.

He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The UN chief called on the military junta to respect the will of the people while acting in accordance with their obligations under international human rights law.

He emphasised that disputes must be resolved through peaceful and inclusive dialogue and legal avenues.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the full support of the United Nations to the efforts of ECOWAS and the West African Elders Forum to restore normalcy in the country.

According to him, he supports ECOWAS and the Elders Forum to safeguard democracy, promote stability and assist Guinea-Bissau in concluding the electoral process peacefully and swiftly returning to its democratic path.