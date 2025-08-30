Un SEC-GEN Appoints Ujiri As Development Goals Advocate

Ahead of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Masai Ujiri as a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Advocate.

Ujiri, Co-Founder of Giants of Africa and Zaria Group and former Vice-Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, joins a distinguished group of influential leaders and changemakers who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

“Sport doesn’t just unite people, it breaks down barriers, builds hope, and transforms entire communities. Joining the SDG Advocates is a tremendous honor, and I’m excited to be part of a global movement that empowers youth and drives meaningful change around the world,” shares Ujiri.

On September 8, the story of the Basketball Africa League, a new documentary series executive produced by Ujiri, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The series provides an in-depth look at the transformative power of sports, tracing the creation, launch, and impact of BAL.

What began as a longtime dream became reality in 2019, when the NBA committed to establishing a professional league with 12 teams from across Africa. Led by visionaries including Ujiri and Amadou Gallo Fall, the BAL has provided new pathways for African talent while celebrating the continent’s cultural and athletic diversity. Featuring interviews with supporters including J. Cole, Stephen Curry, and former U.S. President Barack Obama, the series from co-directors Richard Brown and Tebogo Malope captures the passion of the league’s players and advocates, and the unifying power of basketball.