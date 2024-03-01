UN Report: Reps Seek FG Act On ’24 Terrorist Cells’ In Katsina

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act on the recent United Nations (UN) Special Report on the ongoing security challenges in certain areas of Katsina State, which revealed the existence of 24 terrorist cells spanning approximately 30 forests in Nigeria’s northwest region.

The urgent call followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Aliyu Abubakar which later resulted in the resolution’s passage.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Abubakar noted that the North-Western States have long been connected with banditry, particularly Katsina State, where 23 of the 34 Local Government Areas are directly assaulted.

“The House is aware of the recent United Nations Special Report on the ongoing security challenges in certain areas of Katsina State which has disclosed the existence of 24 terrorist cells spanning approximately 30 forests in the North-West region of Nigeria.

“The report also provides details on the numerical strength and leadership of the cells.

“The House is also aware that the report identified the presence of encampments in Kankara, Safana, Jibia, and Batsari Local Government Areas of Katsina State, accommodating an estimated populace of no fewer than 1,920 terrorists.

READ ALSO:

“The House also notes that the bandits have destroyed lives and properties in Northern Nigeria, causing severe impacts on political and socio-economic development.

“The House is cognizant of the need to address this organized crime of banditry, to prevent humanitarian and human rights consequences, security deterioration, and violence spread in conflict-affected communities,” he lamented.

In order to confront the threat, parliamentarians asked relevant security agencies to use intelligence to combat banditry attacks in Katsina State and take stronger measures to safeguard the safety of lives and property in impacted communities.

The MPs also requested the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to step in and help the victims ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the afflicted districts.

To that purpose, the House established a Committee on Emergency Disaster Preparedness to oversee compliance.